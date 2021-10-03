KENDALLVILLE — The announcement of new charges including rape, burglary and abuse of a corpse added against a man already facing a murder count for allegedly stabbing a Lake James woman to death garnered the most views this past week on kpcnews.com.
The story also drew widespread disgust from readers on social media channels this past week.
Additional charges have been filed against an Anderson man who is facing a charge of murder in the June death of Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James.
Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, is now facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
The additional charges were filed on Sept. 22 by Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
Musser said it has not been decided if the state will seek the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole in the case, though it now qualifies for those penalties.
The story picked up more than 3,000 views online this week.
Although not the top story this week, the No. 2 story this week breaking down COVID-19 activity among vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers has now become the most-read story of the year so far with more than 52,000 page views.
The story topped the previous leader in 2021, news coverage of a fatal car accident that claimed the lives of two Prairie Heights teenagers.
There were the Top 10 most-read stories of the week Sept. 22-29:
1) Hoover facing more charges in connection with Wilma Ball’s murder — 3,118 pageviews
2) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 2,640 pageviews, (52,445 total)
3) Garrett murder suspect has bail revoked — 2,076 pageviews
4) Man tries to run from police in a rowboat — 1,321 pageviews
5) Kelley sentenced to 115 years in prison for shooting at cops — 937 pageviews
6) Howe icon closes its doors as its owners retire — 892 pageviews
7) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 710 pageviews (20,754 total)
8) Child suffered multiple injuries before dying — 606 pageviews
9) DeKalb Central school board approves teacher pay raises — 565 pageviews
10) Heavy rain possible cause of roof collapse — 522 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the new charges in the Steuben County murder case, a 115-year prison sentence for a man who fired a gun at police and an attempted escape invoving a row boat were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 24: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Matthew Hoover will be back in court on Monday for an initial hearing on the new charges — 6,166 people reached, 71 reactions, 18 shares, 22 comments
Sept. 27: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Joshua Kelley will most likely end up spending the rest of his life in prison — 6,049 people reached, 34 reactions, 17 shares, five comments
Sept. 24: (Shared from The News Sun) Rowboat = not a great getaway vehicle — 5,609 people reached, 106 reactions, 36 shares, eight comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the murder case, a new Lutheran Health Network building opening in Auburn and the rowboat escape were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 24: (The Herald Republican) Rape, abuse of corpse, burglary charges filed in connection with Wilma Ball murder — 9,976 people reached, 220 reactions, 48 shares, 97 comments
Sept. 23: (The Star) New Lutheran Health Network building opens to serve the Auburn and DeKalb County community — 1,895 people reached, 122 reactions, five shares, six comments
Sept. 24: (The News Sun) A man allegedly tried to flee from police by hopping in a rowboat and paddling away. Police went to the other side of the lake and arrested him when he came to shore — 7,445 people reached, 197 reactions, 55 shares, 48 comments
