Crime has become a campaign issue this season and is always a topic of interest for our readers whenever we're working the cops and courts beats.
Watching from afar via Twitter, the Marion County Prosecutor's race between incumbent Democratic Prosecutor Ryan Mears and Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco has been one of the more hotly contested races in the state.
Although it really only impacts Indianapolis, it feels like the race has become the venting point for the national "crime is out of control" narrative.
Indianapolis has seen some increases in crime like many urban areas recently. I'm not going to speculate on what motivates people to shoot each other to death, but I hear frequently that it's "defund the police" (even in places that haven't), "pro-crime" officials (those who suggest alternatives to typical nightstick and cuffs policing) and a "catch and release" criminal justice system (apparently everyone should be locked up with no hope of release ever despite what the Eighth Amendment says.).
We see it here to whenever we write about and post crime stories to our social media channels. I don't know that there's every been a criminal case that has satisfied some.
If a drug dealer goes away for 10 years, commenters will say it should have been 30. If a child molester gets 45 years, it should have been 200. If a murder suspect pleads straight up and gets a max 65 years, well, they should have just dragged him out in the hallway and shot him.
As I've written before, the average joe has little understanding of the mechanics of our criminal justice system and their sense of justice often rings more Iran than America.
Anyhow, the impetus for this column was a recent Twitter exchange between Indiana Democrats and Indiana Republicans in the Mears/Carrasco race.
Democrats posted a campaign text they received alleging Mears is at fault for violent crime, commenting that Carrasco was bringing an "extremist agenda" to Indy and had sold out to dark money conservative campaign PACs.
Republicans fired back "According to Democrats, wanting to hold criminals accountable and get repeat violent offenders off of our capital city's streets is an 'extremist agenda.'"
Meanwhile, I'm sitting back at my desk going, "Ummmm, you know you both kind of created the conditions for this, right?"
Take a trip back in time with me to 2013. I'm in my fifth year in newspaper but first year at The Daily Journal in Franklin. It's Indiana General Assembly time and one of the top bills on the docket that year is House Bill 1006, criminal code reform.
Republicans controlled all three wings of the lawmaking process, with supermajorities in the House and Senate and Gov. Mike Pence occupying the executive branch.
HB 1006 did a lot, but the main highlights were it changed from four classes of felonies (A-D) to six levels (1-6); reduced classification for many offenses, especially low-level charges, most notably drug possession; and changed where some sentences would be served, with a big change being Level 6 felony convictions would be served in county jail, not state prisons.
The state also boosted financial support for alternative sentencing programs — work release, community corrections and probation — shifting the state's focus to rehabilitation instead of incarceration. Indiana was part of a national change in philosophy, as many states started moving that way around the same time.
Although Republicans controlled the legislature, the bill had bipartisan support. Liberals liked reducing penalties on minor offenders and rehabilitative measures. Conservatives liked that it would help slash the state's prison population, creating budget savings.
Police and prosecutors weren't the biggest fans, with a top reason being it more difficult to keep certain offenders locked up, specifically ones who committed a lot of low-level offenses like drug possession, theft, domestic abuse, simple battery, etc. Former Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman always called it "doing life on the installment plan."
The overhaul bill was passed and signed into law by Gov. Pence and went into effect in July 2014.
The impact of the bill worked as intended — prison populations went from about 29,500 in 2013, dropping to 27,000 by 2017 and, after rising a bit, now sits at about 23,000.
If crime is supposedly out of control, our prison populations sure doesn't reflect that.
After that, lawmakers tasked the Indiana Supreme Court with coming up with new rules related to pretrial release of accused offenders.
The state conducted some trial runs of proposed changes in pilot counties, both urban and rural, ultimately liked the results and then implemented Criminal Rule 26: "Pretrial Release," which went into effect in January 2020.
That rule states: "If an arrestee does not present a substantial risk of flight or danger to self or others, the court should release the arrestee without money bail or surety subject to such restrictions and conditions as determined by the court" and then contains some exceptions and methodology.
Now, when people are arrested, they get a risk assessment done and that assessment helps judges determine what, if any, restrictions are needed to ensure that person appears for their hearings and the public is protected.
Like the criminal code reform it, that change was expected to put more people back on the street instead of sitting in jail. And, like the code reform, the rule did exactly that.
Indiana's total offender was over 47,000 in 2019 (about 27,000 prison, 20,000 other) before the rule went into effect. Now? It's about 36,000 (23,000 prison, 13,000 other).
Do those offenders sometimes go home and commit another crime, sometimes heinous, while out on release? Often not, but sometimes yes.
But, again, this is the system our elected leaders and governor-appointed justices have created.
America is a nation of laws and what many fail to understand about our criminal justice system is how regimented it is. Police, prosecutors and judges are bound to work within the framework of the laws of Indiana as codified by the Indiana General Assembly.
Offenses are specifically defined. Those offenses have specific sentencing windows of minimums and maximums associated with them, if convicted. Judges are bound to operate within those lines and pass sentences that fairly take into account aggravating and mitigating factors.
There is room built in for argument and discretion in the system, but it's not as wide as many might expect.
In my experience, judges and prosecutors who campaign as "tough on crime" often end up disappointing those who voted for them because, in the end, they are ultimately constrained by laws. If those laws don't allow for a heavy hand, you'll find it hard to use one to smack down everyone who crosses through the courtroom.
Is today's crime a symptom of the changes our lawmakers and Supreme Court have made a decade ago and since?
If your main complaint is that repeat offenders aren't ever put away for all day and/or too many offenders are let out of jails before being convicted of anything, well, the past may have more answers to why that is than the present.
