One of the traditions of holiday celebrations with my family is game playing. The games are often card games, especially euchre. But we frequently include board games as well.
Therefore, I was pleased to read of recent research that suggests that playing board games may protect against decline in thinking ability and even improve thinking (cognitive function) in seniors.
A large study showed that higher frequency of playing board games (also known as analog games) among individuals in their 70s, correlated with less decline in memory and other cognitive measures compared to their counterparts who either did not play board games or who played fewer board games.
This study was not an intervention, so game playing may not have been the cause of the slower decline. However, playing games might be seen as one facet in a healthy lifestyle that consists of other behavioral modifications a person can make. It should be combined with getting more exercise, not smoking, not drinking to excess, and eating healthier foods, all of which might be beneficial for healthier aging.
Previous studies of analog games have been limited because they have not examined cognitive changes over time, or they have not controlled for effects of other factors.
The researchers used data from a community-dwelling sample of 1091 initially healthy individuals born in 1936.
At age 11, participants received a group-administered intelligence test, which included word classification, proverbs, spatial items and arithmetic. Later, participants received cognitive and health testing in every three years, beginning at age 70.
Participants were required to be free of dementia and impaired thinking. So, 11 participants were excluded from the analysis at age 70. Another 37 were excluded because they had developed dementia or impaired thinking between ages 70 and 79.
At age 70, participants were asked how often they engaged in playing games, like cards, chess, bingo or crosswords. At age 76, the researchers also assessed whether individuals reported any increase in the frequency of game playing between ages 70 and 76 and, if relevant, the degree of change.
Other factors that were considered included sociodemographic variables (gender, years of education and social class), as well as other activities in which participants might have engaged. Medical risk factors for cognitive decline (history of hypertension, stroke, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease) were also noted.
At age 70, one third of participants reported playing games daily or nearly every day, and 20% played games less than once a year or never. The remaining participants fell in between.
Analysis showed that playing games was positively associated with cognitive function at age 70. Higher cognitive function at age 11, female gender, higher social class, and higher educational level were also associated with higher cognitive function at age 70.
Some participants changed their game-playing habits between the ages of 70 and 76. They experienced improvement in cognitive function, with “visible” changes between individuals who were more vs. less frequent game players.
Even after controlling for associations of age 11 cognitive function, education and social class, playing more games was still associated with higher cognitive function at age 70. There was a 1.25 IQ-like point gain from age 11 to age 70 per standard deviation increase in playing games.
Although there was a decline in thinking ability across the eighth decade in all participants, the decline was “more severe” in less-frequent game players. There was specifically reduced decline in memory and processing speed.
Although the evidence is not terribly strong, based on this one study, it appears that playing games might help with our decline in thinking ability as we age. The games are widely available. They are an inexpensive way to have fun, spend time with people you care about, and maybe do something positive for your brain.
So, the bottom line is that they do no harm, and some evidence shows they may help us grow old more gracefully.
