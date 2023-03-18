There has been much discussion and study about whether artificial sweeteners are helpful or not. So, I found a recent meta-analysis interesting. It was supported by a nonprofit organization called the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences and was published recently in Nutrients.
It suggested that drinking no-calorie or low-calorie nonnutritive sweetened beverages was no different from drinking water in terms of effect on levels of blood sugar two hours after meals as well as the effect on hormones related to appetite or food intake.
Drinking a sugar-sweetened beverage, however, had a definite effect on blood sugar and the hormones insulin, glucagonlike peptide-1, gastric inhibitory polypeptide, peptide YY, ghrelin, leptin, and glucagon.
The study supports the idea that no-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners might be a healthier alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages or other beverages containing calories.
Most of the people in the 36 trials included in the meta-analysis were healthy. But the researchers believed that there were enough studies for type 2 diabetes to also evaluate those studies separately and they found similar results.
None of the studies included erythritol, which is a sugar alcohol increasingly used as an artificial sweetener in the keto diet and other types of foods. Erythritol has previously been associated with a risk for bad cardiac events.
After searching the literature up until Jan. 15, 2022, for studies of no-calorie or low-calorie sweetened beverages with levels of blood sugar after meals as well as the effect on hormones related to appetite or food intake responses, the researchers believed that sweeteners have little or no effect in terms of blood sugar and hormone response.
But the World Health Organization review titled “Health Effects of the Use of Non-Sugar Sweeteners” published in April 2022 and a study published in August 2022 in the journal Cell suggested that some sweeteners may have a minor effect on the bacteria normally found in our intestines (gut microbiome) and on blood sugar response.
So, not all experts agree with the idea that the no-calorie or low-calorie sweetened beverages are no different from drinking water.
In fact, there have been a couple of theories regarding those sweeteners and their effects.
There is a theory called the “sweet uncoupling hypothesis” that proposes that low-calorie sweeteners affect sweet taste by separating sweet taste from calories. This is thought to cause the body to become confused, with a resultant hormonal change. However, no such hormone change was found in the studies included in the recent meta-analysis.
Also, when no-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners are taken with calories (coupling), a concern is that you will eat more. However, the results of the meta-analysis did not make a case for altered blood sugar response, insulin response, and other hormonal markers.
The researchers suggested that the advantage of the sweeteners is that they replace calories in beverages otherwise sweetened with sugar or other high calorie sweetener. If they are not replacing a calorie containing sweetener, the researchers did not suggest that anybody should start taking them.
Rather, they suggested that somebody who is taking sugar-sweetened beverages and has a problem of taking in excess calories could reasonably replace those calories with low-calorie sweetener. This replacement of calories may be beneficial without harm.
Eight of these no-calorie or low-calorie nonnutritive sweeteners are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration under multiple brand names. They are aspartame, acesulfame potassium (ace-K), luo han guo (monkfruit) extract, neotame, saccharin, stevia, sucralose, and advantame. They are each hundreds or even thousands of times sweeter than sugar.
While the structures and sources of these products are diverse, they are generally perceived by our taste buds, and subsequently our brains, as sweet. Therefore, they can help satisfy a “sweet tooth” and allow us to limit intake of calories without as much feeling of sacrifice.
For best results, the no-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners can be combined with a well-balanced moderate diet, limited or no alcohol, and regular exercise. However, if you are overweight or obese and unable to resolve that problem on your own, you should consult your healthcare provider for evaluation and assistance.
