Q. Do the pressure treated 6x6 posts that support the deck need to be imbedded in concrete for the full depth of the hole, or is it OK for the bottom of the post to be in concrete while the top six inches are just filled-in with dirt? Or does the hole need to be filled in completely with concrete? — Sally
A. There are several ways to set posts for a deck and yes, the concept is simple to provide a footing for the post to support your deck.
A couple of things make it a little more complicated — such as the post footing size and size of the post is figured by the weight they must carry based on the load capacity of the ground you are installing in. This post must not only carry the weight of the deck at that point but also half of the weight of the deck over to the next post both directions. This means that the longer the span of deck and the further the posts are apart the more footing is required.
Standard or average soils will carry 3,000 pounds per square inch and if your deck is 12’x12’ the two outside posts must have around 16-inch concrete footing under the post 6” thick according to code requirements.
I have seen all types of post footings for decks — from posts set into a hole with concrete poured around it to dry concrete poured into the holes and then relying on ground moisture or rain to provide the moisture to make the concrete hard (and that rarely works).
The footing under the post is to not allow it to settle and sink and if concrete is poured around, it now gives water a crack or seam to allow water to seep into the footing. If you are in freezing weather this can allow the water to freeze and crack the concrete let alone allowing the moisture to erode the treated post causing rot. Granted it might take 30 years for the post to rot enough to cause a failure.
The best way to do post footings is to pour a concrete post footing, dug 8” below frost line and above the grade 8” and use a galvanized or aluminum post foot attached to the concrete footing and secured to the post.
