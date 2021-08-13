One day during the Olympics, Beatrice, 4, while eating spaghetti, said, “If there were a messy Olympics I sure would win a medal in that!” — Kevin Williams (father of Beatrice) of Ohio
Levi, 8, said to Erin: “Mommy, I have to do everything. Why don’t you do any chores?” — Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne
Wonderful news! Erin has a new grandson, Payton. Levi and Henry announced they are now “Uncle Bubbles and Uncle Super Kitty!”
At kindergarten orientation, Henry told his teacher about all the cars he’s seen and found out his new teacher has a 1965 Mustang and a DeLorean at home. He was pretty excited when she said she’d bring the DeLorean to school one day!
Jane McGahen Myers reports that when asked what he wants to be when he grows up, her grandson, Lincoln, 6, responded, “I don’t want to work at Daddy’s work because it’s boring, even though I might change my mind ... I want to work at Oak Farm or Mommy’s work and help people.”
Tia, 3, was telling Grandma about seeing orcas in Alaska: “They didn’t flap their tails but they did shoot their water guns (blowholes)” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
Catherine and Diego bought a dishwasher a while back and it had been sitting in their apartment for about a month waiting to be installed because they needed an electrician to do something complicated. Finally, finally they got their dishwasher installed. So Oliver, 3, went to bed like normal and as usual, five minutes after he was supposed to be sleeping he called softly, Papa ... Papa...” So Diego faithfully went upstairs and said, “Oliver, what’s the matter?” And Oliver said, “Papa ... I want to tell you a story.” Diego said, “OK.” Oliver said, “Once upon a time there was a boy named Oliver, a girl named Priscilla and another boy named Diego and another girl named Catherine. And they lived in a house. And the house had doors and the house had windows. And the house had a dishwasher.” Diego said, “OK, Oliver, finish your story.” Oliver said, “The end” and he went to sleep. — Catherine and Diego of Chile
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
