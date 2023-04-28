Anyone who has a pet — cat or dog — knows how closely you become attached to them.
We have two cats — one very social and the other, well, not so social.
The anti-social cat’s domain is typically under the bed. He’ll come around at night, usually to poke his head around the corner of the living room before disappearing, as if to say, “This is all you get to see of me.”
That changes at night when he can usually be found asleep on one of our pillows or in the middle of our bed. Then, as we’re trying to sleep, he gets up and meows, demanding attention.
The social cat tends to chase anti-social cat around the house, but he will defer to him when it comes to eating food or drinking water.
Recently, the social cat began experiencing some changes in personality. We’ve also noticed changes in the litter box and reduced weight, but otherwise, he acts normal.
In addition to his regular dry food, we tried homemade cat food to help the social cat put on some weight but to no avail. That resulted in a trip to his favorite place — the veterinarian’s office.
The social cat has a history of being very combative at the vet — many animals do because it’s a strange environment with lots of strange smells and sounds of other animals.
After the social cat bit the veterinarian on a previous trip, for his latest visit, he was outfitted with something that closely resembled a spacesuit, complete with a bubble helmet.
Fortunately for everyone, the social cat was exceptionally well behaved before, during and after he was in the spacesuit.
Other than being given a prescription for Prozac, the veterinarian said everything appears to be fine with the social cat. The veterinarian recommended adding canned pumpkin to the social cat’s food to combat the stool issue.
As with the homemade food, the social cat devoured the food with pumpkin added. We’re hopeful that resolves the weight and stool issues.
With both of them nearing 15 years old, we know there’s a good chance we don’t have a lot of time left with them, so we’re enjoying every moment.
I’ve had to take three cats to be put down. As anyone who owns a cat or dog can tell you, it carries an emotional toll.
You don’t realize how attached you become to a four-legged critter until that day comes.
Jeff Jones is the editor of The Star newspaper. He can be contacted at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
