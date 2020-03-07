March is home to many unique national holidays. From National Peanut Month to National Nutrition Month to Women’s History Month to National Colorectal Awareness Month, there are many great things going on this month to celebrate.
The one celebration I’d like to raise awareness to today is Optimism Month. Our world today can cause us to have a pessimistic outlook on life and the happenings around us, but there are so many things to be optimistic about in March.
March brings us time to spring ahead. While I don’t appreciate losing an hour of sleep on my birthday this year, I do appreciate the fact that this time change is a sign of our growing number of daylight minutes! This time change also leads to warmer temperatures and getting outside to do more!
Getting outside to do more leads to my next thing to be optimistic about — planning for my garden for this coming year! I love to look at what I’ve grown in the past and what my family has loved, and begin planning my rotation for this year in my raised beds.
Growing things also leads to my optimism of our growing goat herd. We just started having baby Boer goats on Feb. 8 and dairy goats on Feb. 27. As of the moment I am writing this, we have 20 does that have kidded, just 54 more to go! But the optimism comes from watching these babies grow, then having most of the wethers (castrated males) leave us to go to 4-H families to grow up for their projects for the summer. These families have the optimism that if they raise them as they know, that their kids (both two- and four-legged) will do well in their respective fairs.
There is also the growing optimism of a new agriculture cropping year still ahead of us. The ample precipitation this past winter has certainly helped replenish our water tables, now the wait is ahead of us to get crops in the fields, then to get them harvested as well. At this point in the year, the optimism is still young and sweet, we haven’t gotten in to the overly stressed, waiting stage.
What I am encouraging you to do this month, is try to take a moment each day to look at something in an optimistic manner. I plan to write down one thing each day that has an optimistic side to it, that way at the end of the month, I can look back and see the positive things that happened throughout this month, not getting stuck on the negative. It could be something like this past Saturday when my husband was trying to get a large, round bale out of our bank barn with our Bob-kitten (a small scale skidsteer). I could tell looking at the situation that it wasn’t going to end well for any of us … and I was right … but I can look at it in a positive way and think, “My, the sun sure was beautiful while we tried to get the skidsteer, and then the tractor, unstuck.”
I hope this practice can become a positive habit for you. Habits take time to develop, whether we’re talking about habits of thought or about lifestyle habits. Both types of habits can help you to be more of an optimist, so it helps to give yourself a few weeks to strengthen these new aspects of your life.
Remember to take some time to be positive each day, and you may be amazed at the end of the month by what a positive spin you can start to put on maybe-not-so-positive situations.
