Paislee, 3, is our nephew Shane’s youngest. All together Shane and his wife Stacie have eight. With so many older siblings, Paislee always knows what she wants and has plenty of energy to do it. Recently on her scooter she was going full speed and yelled with excitement, “Look at me! I’m the fastest Paislee ever!” — as told to me by my sister-in-law Sarah Housholder
Ashton was driving by Sylvan Lake with their children when they saw a horse tied up by the water. Ashton asked them, “Do you guys think he can swim?” Liam, 3, replied, “No, he can’t. He isn’t wearing floaties” — Ashton Draper of Kendallville
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne has been enjoying all the recent area garage sales. She shared this recent conversation:
Erin: How much is this?
Lady: $1 ... OK ... 50 cents …or ... 25 cents … you know what, just take it.
Erin says “my kinda sale.”
Here are more stories from when my father, George O. Witwer, was 2 years old, as written by his mother, Jane Osburn Witwer, in her “1930 diary” which actually covered all of Dad’s early years. My dad’s name was George but everyone called him Corky. Mohler was Dad’s father. We kids called Dad’s mother “Gaga” — the same name Dad used for his maternal grandmother.
The following is exactly as written by Gaga:
Mohler took off Corky’s wet panties and told him to put them on the stairs. Corky said with a twinkle in his eye, “Papa put panties in the refrigerator?” As usual, Mohler said, “No! No! No!” Then seeing the twinkle and Corky’s broad grin he realized it was only a joke to get a rise out of him. Corky likes to tease like his papa does.
Corky got into my powder and spilled it on the floor. I said, “Why Corky you must not use my powder. Does Papa use my powder?” He said, “Papa has powder he own.”
Corky is no longer a baby. He is a perfect joy every day and no trouble at all. Talks all the time. Is so affectionate and dear. While we were in Owosso this spring (Note from Grace: Owosso, Michigan, was my grandmother’s parents’ hometown), Corky had the habit of getting out of bed quietly and playing by himself on the floor. One day Hulda (the cleaning lady) surprised him. He said, “I was waiting for you not to come.”
He was riding on his tricycle and said “Hello” to a little girl and boy. The boy answered, the girl did not. Corky said, “That little girl is a little shy.”
One day while he was eating his dinner Hulda said to him, “You are full of pep!” He said, “No, macaroni.”
When Corky woke up from his nap and was being dressed a big storm was coming. Corky: It looks like rain. Hulda: Yes, the sky is dark. Corky: I think I ought to go to bed. Poor Corky he was just getting up.
I was lying on the sofa and Corky got a chair and sat at my side and held my hand just like I do with him once in a while. He began to sing. Then he said, “I won’t close the door. I’ll be right in the next room, Mama. I won’t be far away.” Wasn’t that darling?
I am so grateful to my grandmother for keeping a diary about my dad! Thank you to Gaga and to everyone who contributes to these columns. I need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them.
