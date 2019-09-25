It’s never too early to look ahead to postseason play.
(Coaches and players may tell you otherwise).
As I mentioned in my weekly power rankings, I’ve made up my list of the best teams to win their respective sectionals, as well as some contenders and even a spoiler. We have four sectionals to look over that involve KPC Media Group area teams.
I’ll revisit these when I do my sectional preview ahead of the first week of tournament play. Now, obviously we don’t know the matchups for each sectional, and we’ll find those out on Oct. 13.
So this is an exercise based on what we know about all of the teams in the area and how they would do in their sectional, who could be potential road blocks or which teams have upset potential?
Class 4A, Sectional 19
Teams: East Noble, Angola, DeKalb, Columbia City, Leo, NorthWood, Northridge, Wawasee
Favorite: East Noble
In Class 4A, this is the toughest sectional. Based on the Sagarin ratings, from top to bottom this is the hardest sectional in this class. Whichever team comes out of this sectional will be battle-tested going into the regional. And good news for the team that does make it out, Bishop Dwenger is now in Class 5A.
The Class 4A No. 5 Knights (5-0) are the lone unbeaten in this sectional so far and arguably have the best resume to this point. They are starting round into shape on defense and have a dynamic playmaker on offense in Bailey Parker.
Contenders: DeKalb, Columbia City, Leo, NorthWood, Northridge
What makes this sectional tough is the depth of good teams in it. All of the contenders listed are above .500 to this point, all of them are at least receiving votes in either the Associated Press poll or Indiana Football Coaches Association poll and have been competitive in almost all of their games.
We’ve seen what the Barons (4-1) can do in a revenge spot by almost upsetting the Knights in the first round of sectionals last year. Could they do it again if given the chance? I’d love to see it. DeKalb still has Leo (4-1) in the final week of the regular season, which should provide a good tune-up for both teams.
The Panthers (3-2) have ended a lot of seasons for a few of these teams in the last five years, but there has been one team to stop them the last two seasons. Speaking of …
Spoiler: Angola
The Hornets (1-4) have some work to do in my mind to get back into the conversation as a contender. But coming out of this sectional the last two years should give any team pause if they see Angola in the first round when the draw comes out.
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Teams: West Noble, Garrett, Lakeland, Mishawka Marian, Jimtown, Tippecanoe Valley, South Bend Washington, John Glenn
Favorite: Mishawaka Marian
The Class 3A No. 4 Knights (5-0) have been dominant so far this season and have the 10th-best average margin of victory at 36.4 points per game. Need another stat to show how dominant Marian has been? Its turnover margin is plus-17.
Contenders: West Noble, Jimtown, South Bend Washington, Tippecanoe Valley
The success of the currently 5-0 Chargers hinges a lot on guys like Brandon Pruitt, Josh Gross, Raven Slone and Kyle Mawhorter, as well as their offensive line. West Noble’s offense has consistently produced points while playing some good competition in recent weeks, and the defense has been pretty good too, allowing just 13 points per game.
The Jimmies (2-3) have beaten two potential sectional opponents already, John Glenn (1-4) and Washington (4-1), and lost to Marian last Friday 17-3. Jimtown has been a state power in the lower classes and is always a dangerous matchup in the postseason.
Spoiler: Garrett
The Railroaders (2-3) have the experience of their head coach Chris DePew to rely on. The question is can this team get healthy and put it all together by the end of October? Garrett has been without its top running back Kolin Cope since Week 2.
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Teams: Central Noble, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Bluffton, Bishop Luers, Fairfield, Whitko, Woodlan
Favorite: Eastside
The Blazers (3-2) have the most impressive win out of all of these teams in this sectional, a 42-14 thrashing of Churubusco on the road in Week 4. The mix of experience and young talent is coming together quite nicely for head coach Todd Mason. Eastside will see two potential sectional opponents in the next three weeks with Prairie Heights this week and Central Noble on Oct. 11.
Contenders: Bluffton, Bishop Luers, Fairfield
Bluffton (4-1) and Fairfield (3-2) are the only other two teams with winning records and both are talented enough to win this sectional. The Knights are in this category, despite a 1-4 record, because they go through the gauntlet of playing 5A schools like Bishop Dwenger and 6A schools like Homestead in the Summit Athletic Conference. Against other 2A schools, Luers should be more competitive.
Spoiler: Woodlan
The Warriors hung with Bluffton a couple of weeks ago and have an experienced coach in Sherwood Haydock who took this team to the Class 2A state finals just two years ago.
Class 1A, Sectional 44
Teams: Churubusco, Fremont, Southwood, Adams Central, North Miami, Triton, Northfield, Caston
Favorite: Adams Central
The Flying Jets (5-0) graduated a lot of talented seniors last season, but haven’t dropped off as much as people thought they would. Their offense hasn’t missed a beat, scoring 32.6 points per game. On defense, they’ve only allowed 7.8 points per game.
The Allen County Athletic Conference may not be a tough road to run through this year, but coach Michael Mosser always has his team ready for a postseason run. They’ve been in the sectional title game the last four seasons.
Contenders: Southwood, Churubusco
The Class 1A No. 10 Eagles (4-1) can really do some damage with what they have on offense. Jake Fulk has been sensational in four out of the five weeks, totaling 891 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The only area of concern for ‘Busco may be on defense. The unit has given up 22 points per game, which isn’t as dominant as in years past.
Southwood’s defense has been stout, allowing just over a touchdown per contest and getting three takeaways per game.
Spoiler: Fremont
We’ll find out if Fremont (3-2) can play the role of spoiler with their game against the other team in the NECC with Eagles as their mascot, at Churubusco on Friday.
