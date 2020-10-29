This week I opened my Upper Room and it felt like it was written a little for me. (The Upper Room is a daily devotional. There is also an Our Daily Bread, Seeds of Hope, In Touch Ministries and Guidepost to name a few.) The Upper Room asked us to focus on worry. I believe I even laughed aloud in my office as I read. “OK, God you have my attention.”
The writing started out with this:
"Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?" — Matthew 6:27
I was worried that day. As I write this I am still struggling with some “worry” issues. I am sure many of you are in 2020 as well. If it isn’t COVID-19 that has you nervous it is something else, right!? Just some of the things 2020 has brought us to in worry:
• Separation from those we love
• The economy
• How we respond to CDC guidelines
• Elections
• Do we travel? Do we eat out? Do we go to the store?
The list could go on and on and leave us with endless worry. The Bible tells us worry will not gain us a second. In fact I think many of us would agree that worry can and does result in our losing precious time. I have been woken in the middle of the night of worry. I have struggled with awkward stomach butterflies. Not the good kind over joy but the worry kind that church and make you not be able to stop thinking.
I have then had peace that makes no sense in the middle of the sleepless night or turbulent afternoon where worry was in control. How you ask? Let me share with you — it is prayer. Recurring and continual prayer.
Scripture tells us to pray without ceasing but do we really do that? Too many times we wait until we are filled with worry or face a problem before we truly understand that. We pray one time and then if we do not get immediate results we stop. I have done that, even though I know better. Even though I have experienced the benefit of praying and praying until the moment passes.
Recently I had one of those days where I was worried about much.
I prayed while I got around in the morning. I prayed while I drove to work. I prayed at my desk. I received a peace. Not a peace that makes sense in any way but a peace that can only be achieved by putting but our faith and trust in God.
My situation was not solved in those few minutes; some of the “worry” items I am still chewing on. When I reflect upon them solely I find myself struggling with all of the same things I mentioned above. When I turn my focus back to God, I am relieved of many if not all of the symptoms. I know this is what God wants for us! Join me in taking our joys, our sorrows and especially our worries to God! The results will be transforming.
