Q. My son and I are going to add a deck to the back of our 1970s era home here in Hamilton. The house is a two-story framed on a crawlspace. I want the deck to come off the first-floor dining room. I want to add a patio door where there is now a double window. If I stay under the width size of my double window that is getting replaced with the patio door, do I have to replace the header? And can you give me any tips on the deck build? — John of Hamilton
A. Given the information you are giving me, basically a home built in the 1970s should have platform style of framing where you build the floor deck then frame walls with headers to provide disbursement of loads.
With earlier style construction, like balloon, normally framing headers were not used so your wall should have an adequate head.
Of course, you always want to explore enough to verify the size of header and look it up on a code table to see if it is adequate. Even after 30 years of being a carpenter, I still would do that.
Some tips on your deck: First off, get a permit, go to the city then county to provide them information as to what your planning on building but also a plot plan to make sure you are within set back requirements. After-the-fact stop work orders and double fines or having to tear something off is never a good way to go.
Other tips: Make sure your post footings are dug deeper than required with adequate concrete surround; it will make the deck more stable long term. Also, if the code book says your floor joist is close to the limit span requirements, go to the next size framing member. This also will make the deck more stable overall.
Make sure the attachment band board that gets attached to your existing house is well installed, attached more than adequately, and sealed so water does not get into your existing exterior wall to cause rot.
Frame your structure only on 16” on center and if you use composite or angle your decking now space framing of deck 12” on center. If you have any double band joist areas cover the doubled-up framing member with rubberized tape before installing decking to prevent water sitting and decaying the structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.