For me, Euclidean geometry provides a foundation for an understanding of how to do science and theology. In developing his geometry, Euclid (300 BCE) assumed on the basis of an informed faith, the minimum number of postulates necessary to construct his geometry. Today, we assume there are five. Euclid tried with only four. Using a set of operating principles, from these postulates he proved theorems and postulates. Once a theorem or postulate had been proven, it could be used to prove a subsequent one. When I took Euclidean geometry in High School there was a prescribed order in which to prove theorems and postulates.
For my professional ministerial degree I attended Perkins School of Theology, which is a graduate school of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. All second-year students were required to take a two-semester course in Systematic Theology. The climax of the class was writing a statement of what we believed-a credo. The statement began with a listing of those articles of belief which we just assumed on informed faith without proof. The fewer, the better! One of my basic beliefs is that Jesus rose from the dead. This confirmed that He was who He said He was. With these as a starting point we developed other articles of belief. The two teachers had suggested a list of topics and issues that we should include. However, we were free to add others of our own choice. When we graduated from seminary, the two-semester class had prepared us to adhere to the injunction in I Peter. “Always be ready to make our defense to anyone who demands from you an accounting for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and reverence (I Peter 3:15b-16a).”
All of science is based on the basic assumption that our world is governed by laws, rules, and principles. While it would seem highly probable this is true, there is no way it can be proven. Somewhere in time and space there may be an exception. The principle must be assumed by informed faith. From this basic assumption, all of science arises. In developing their theories, scientists may add other assumptions from which they develop their theories. However, this basic one must remain.
All of us have a basic set of assumptions about the world in which we live. Many of them we acquired when we were young. For the most part, they remain unexamined and operate below the surface. In fact, they may be more obvious to someone observing our behavior than to us. It is upon these assumptions that we view our world, make our decisions, and develop our thinking. Generally, these assumptions serve us well. Unfortunately, sometimes people’s basic assumptions do not serve them well. They provide a distorted picture of the world in which they live, which causes them to be out of step where most people are.
Earlier I quoted from I Peter that we should be prepared to make a defense for the faith that is within us. An important part of such preparation is examining ones basic operating assumptions. I would invite you to spend some time examining your basic operating assumptions. What are your fundamental beliefs? Can they be reduced to a handful? The fewer the better!
Next week I will be sharing one of my primary operating principles: “The Golden Ellipse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.