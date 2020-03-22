Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.