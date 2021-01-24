KENDALLVILLE — An arrest on meth and gun charges in Steuben County was the most-read story of this past week on kpcnews.com.
But it wasn’t alone, as crime stories coming out of The Herald Republican took four of the top five places in this week’s Top 10.
Chelsea Richards, 22, was arrested early Friday at an Angola restaurant on two felony counts and two misdemeanors.
Richards is facing a Level 3 felony charge of possession of meth while in possession of a handgun, Level 5 felony escape from lawful detention and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Angola Police were summoned to a local restaurant shortly before 2 a.m. because there was an unwanted vehicle in the parking lot with a person inside, Richards, court records said. Richards had an active warrant, so she was taken into custody and additional items leading to new charges were found during a search of her car, police said.
That story joined multiple other crime stories — as well as one story about Angola police doing a good deed for someone in need — in the Top 5 this week.
Here’s the Top 10 stories for the week of Jan. 14-20:
1) Woman jailed on meth, gun charges — 3,322 pageviews
2) Man arrested for B&E in Orland — 2,061 pageviews
3) Man charged with using fake money to buy car — 1,864 pageviews (2,785 total)
4) Angola Police step up to help family in need — 1,613 pageviews
5) Illinois man wanted for molesting kills self in Steuben — 1,442 pageviews
6) Monolith appears in Angola park — 1,292 pageviews
7) Man gets six years for causing double-fatality crash (2012 story) — 764 pageviews
8) Auburn woman fulfills goal to become state trooper — 761 pageviews
9) Homes coming: Lancia planning to start Noble Creek this year — 753 pageviews
10) Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned — 737 pageviews (10,841 total)
On the KPC News Facebook page, good news about improving COVID-19 numbers, vaccine progress in the region and inauguration coverage were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 16: Both Indiana and northeast Indiana ended arguably their best week since October, as case counts, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths have all been consistently lower throughout the week — 4,364 people reached, 35 reactions, three shares, 112 comments
Jan. 15: More than 5,700 local residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. But if you’re one of the people who hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet, you may find that you’re currently unable to sign up — 4,173 people reached, 22 reactions, one share, 31 comments
Jan. 20: President Joe Biden is calling for American unity in his inaugural address, asking Americans to work together to overcome challenges facing the country now and over the next four years — 2,929 people reached, 85 reactions, one share, 76 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a story about Angola Police helping out a family in need, a big anonymous donation to an Auburn sidewalk program and Kendallville finally getting its streetlights turned on were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 20: (The Herald Republican) Angola Police help family in need and prevent a possible tragedy — 1,358 people reached, 400 reactions, 72 shares, 29 comments
Jan. 14: (The Star) Donor gives $50,000 for Auburn sidewalks — 368 people reached, 74 reactions, 10 shares, six comments
Jan. 20: (The News Sun) And then there was light! After months of waiting there is once again street lights in downtown Kendallville. The new lights were turned on earlier this evening — 6,271 people reached, 395 reactions, 51 shares, 58 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.