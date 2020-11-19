It is never too late to collect ... or to correct. During this time of physical distancing, many of us are reaching into the recesses of our memories and our basements, closets and attics, collecting and sharing mementos with friends and family.
My husband Terry, for example, has many cousins here in Indiana, and elsewhere with whom he shares family history. Recently, he shared with his cousin Elizabeth Edwards of Fort Wayne an article from The News Sun more than 60 years ago — before my father, George O. Witwer, moved our family to Kendallville, took over leadership of the newspaper and founded KPC Media Group. (Dad is 91, retired, and doing well!)
Terry was going through scrapbooks created by his grandmother, Ila Housholder of Avilla, that he found in the basement.
One of the newspaper clippings of interest was headlined “Tough Luck, Elizabeth.” It read: Elizabeth Ann Edwards is having more than her share of bad luck. Elizabeth Ann, 9-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edwards, Cemetery Road, was just getting over the measles. Her parents let her go out to play. Elizabeth Ann, the first time out, fell down and received a fracture of the right wrist.”
Terry emailed a photo of the article to Elizabeth and she fired back to Terry: “Fake news!”
Humor runs strong on both sides of Terry’s family. Actually, Elizabeth was softer in her reply: “Terry, this is fake news!” she said. “I was in the hayloft (that was to the roof of the barn) throwing down bales to feed the cows. Mom was counting down, 4 more, 3 more, 2 more and the string broke on the bale and I fell instead. Mom said, ‘That’s it’ and turned around to find me lying on the floor instead. I landed on a thick rope coiled on the floor. The angels must have been with me because I don’t remember landing and could have very well broken my neck falling over a story (of height) on to a 2-inch thick rope coiled on the floor.”
Elizabeth added that the newspaper writer should have known that farm children didn’t go outside to play — they went outside to help the family with work.
So let this stand as the correction for that story long ago. Thank you to Terry, Elizabeth and Grandmother Housholder for the trip down memory lane.
Here is another newspaper-related item that caught my interest a while ago. A friend posted this question on Facebook: “How old were you when you found out that ‘NEWSPAPER’ means North, East, West, South, Past, And, Present, Event, Report.’”
I don’t remember ever seeing that acronym — but we are never too old to acquire new knowledge or to create.
That inspired me to come up with another acronym — ”North, East, West, South, Preserving All People’s Essential Rights.”
That’s the reasoning behind the First Amendment to our Constitution which protects freedom of religion, speech, press, petition and assembly.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Local newspapers with active citizen participation help to keep our communities strong. They help to build on every community’s most valuable real estate of all: common ground.
Thank you for your role as a reader, subscriber and possibly as a letter writer, guest columnist or artist.
In addition to letters to the editor and guest columns, we also are now welcoming input in the form of drawings by people of all ages — grade school students through grandparents. If you have created a drawing with a message that could loosely be described as an “editorial cartoon,” please email it to me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com and it will be considered for publication on this page.
Thank you for reading and thank you in advance to those who take the time to share their ideas with other readers in a thoughtful way.
