”Just thinking of my troubles and my lonely wandering makes me miserable. That is all I ever think about, and I am depressed. Then, I remember something that fills me with hope.” (Lamentations 3:19-20 CEV)
Of course, we all know about the sorrow that is encompassing our world in the most holy of cities, “Jerusalem.” And, “Oh, Jerusalem, how I cry for You!”
I am not a religious scholar, just a person who weeps, within my soul, about how humanity treats one another.
Looking up whatever I can and trying so very hard to understand what is happening in our times is quite soul-wrenching!
Seeing in my mind’s eye the places Jesus must have walked, trying to coordinate it within today’s borders and boundaries is mind-boggling.
Knowing that the Roman Empire was in control during Jesus’ life and trying to grasp all the many changes that have taken place is, to me, overwhelming.
I can only turn to the Bible, for some type of direction, trying to “walk” along with Jesus, during His life.
Thinking with my mind and feeling within in my soul, I reach out to God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit trying to make some kind of sense of the “wages of war” that are happening, now as I write, why Hamas tries to tempt Israel’s ire.
If you care to look on the internet, from the History Channel article: “Why Jews and Muslims both Have Religious Claims to Jerusalem,” you might find this very interesting, as a layman.
I see, and I am sure, most everyone “sees” what is happening in our world. Neighbor is against neighbor, sometimes for the most foolish reasons. Races are against races; rich against the poor; even church against church; and the selfish, “I am the most important one,” darkens our lives.
Why do we fight so amongst ourselves: the crimes being committed; the whole masking vs. not masking; the disrespect I keep seeing for all kinds of authority; the government and social world corruptions; on and on it goes into mind-boggling “matter” being dispersed all about humanity.
I find, as I search my Bible, ”Then I remember something that fills me with hope. The Lord’s kindness never fails! If he had not been merciful we would have been destroyed. The Lord can always be trusted to show mercy each morning. Deep within my heart, I say, ‘The Lord is all I need, I can depend on Him!”’ (Lamentations 3:21-24 CEV)
So, as I say my prayers, with my kitty beside me, and I gaze out my bedroom window, each morning, I am filled with HOPE! The birds, squirrels, rabbits, and chipmunks that come to feed bring joy to my sight and soul. The tree branches swaying in the breeze; the flowers bursting forth in bloom; and the smell of the sweetness, of the morning air, wafting in through the windows, brings a “freshness” to my soul.
Oh, how I have been weeping for Jerusalem, tears falling, soul breaking, and yet, God is still sending me the “nourishment” I need so desperately to infuse me with His love and I know He is with me and with each one of us, even during this dark time in the history of our world.
Watching the news the other night, a beautiful and uplifting story, which are few and far between, was about a man who had been a gang leader. He had done some, “not so nice things” in his life and was reaching out to those who need him. He has a, looks like an older Shasta camper, “fitted” to be his office and listens to folks when they come to visit with him. He has some beautiful and uplifting hopes to do so much to help those who need God and him, in their lives.
I so want to reach out to this man and offer whatever help I can give ... I do not know if I will do that ... but God has placed that upon my heart. So, we each need to listen and maybe God will “place a calling” upon your heart to do more than you normally might do to help humanity get out of this “place” we seem to be “caged in” and uplift our souls to Heaven and ask God to come into our hearts.
“Dear Father, I pray that humanity stops the madness that is going on all over the world. I pray that each person decides to say, ‘Just stop it’ and show us the way to do just that, by each of us embracing, with love, not hate, each other. The same color of blood flows in our veins, why, oh why, God, can’t we be loving and kind? Please show us the way, Father. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
