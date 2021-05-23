Two local school boards took a verbal beating last week for the way they handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
It came even as the boards announced what should have been welcomed as good news: DeKalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said Monday that he prescribes a mask-optional policy for schools starting June 1.
Some parents who attended the board meetings said the schools should have been following that policy all along — because students and parents had a right to exercise choice about masks, even if health experts advised otherwise.
Of course, nobody wanted to wear masks — in school or anywhere else — over the past 14 months.
Yet, instead of second-guessing mask policies, parents should be showing up at school board meetings to thank our local school officials that northeast Indiana had in-person classes all year.
Much of the nation did not have open schools. A couple of my grandchildren in Illinois just recently returned to their school building on an every-other-day basis.
Our area’s school administrators carefully navigated a middle course — bold about opening school doors for students to attend in person, but cautious about masks and sanitation.
We made it through the year without any notable health disasters.
Inevitably, local schools hit some minor bumps. A few buildings had to be shut down for a week at a time when virus cases started rising.
Sports teams occasionally spent a week or two in quarantine, but we managed to complete athletics seasons in a manner that resembled normal. Music competitions also took place in a cautious way.
Local schools deserve our gratitude, not our criticism.
As I listened last week to parents who found fault with local school officials, I heard a lot of talk about “my rights” and “my child” — and not much use of the words “us,” or “we” or what was best for “our children.”
This trend in attitude goes far beyond schools into our wider society.
We’re the “land of the free,” and upholding the right of the individual is a cherished American ideal that makes us special.
Still, when our nation has faced crises in our history, we’ve done our best when we forgot about “me” for a while and focused on “us.”
We take pride in the skill and bravery of our military forces. Our soldiers can’t succeed with a “me first” attitude.
On a less-serious level, many of us admire our athletic heroes and favorite musicians. A football team can’t win with each player deciding to run a different play he thinks is best. A band can’t make beautiful music if every member plays to his own tempo.
Our nation’s pinnacle achievement — since its remarkable founding — was winning World War II and rescuing the world from brutal tyrants. We couldn’t have done that if Americans refused to pull together and endure hardships both overseas and back home.
Over the past year, we faced the first great national challenge of the 21st century — for many of us, the biggest crisis of our lifetimes so far.
This time, in fighting the pandemic, we seemed to have too many people insisting on “my way” instead of “our way.”
As I drove home from one of those school board meetings last week, I asked myself what I would have done if one of our sons had come home from school and said he didn’t like wearing a mask.
I didn’t always earn an “A” in parenting, but I’d like to think I would have told him that “it’s not all about you” — that enduring a little hardship builds character — that America is about the freedom of the individual, but we’re at our finest when we put the “us” in U.S.
