”Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
I pose this question and ask that you give it some serious thought. Do you feel the “tidal waves” of doubt that come to your mind: waves of sorrow; waves of why me and the worse wave is that of the “evil tides” that a certain “ugly guy” tries very hard to overwhelm you with and about drown you, crushing your soul? Do you have those “waves” in your life? If not, you sure are blessed.
My suggestion is if you do not have them, look around for those that do and share your blessings, and your fellowship with God, with them. I do not mean overbearing, because that turns folks away. Finding, over the years, the different folks I have met, in so many different paths of life has given me an education that I never could have learned in a college class. I find my “street” meetings so uplifting and have been so overwhelmed with God’s blessings by meeting all the folks I have.
I have been in a prison, as a little girl, forced to go see someone I had turned in to the “friendly cop” in town when he came to my grandparents’ home looking for my cousin. I was given a good spanking by my grandfather ... and forced to see this cousin and I was really scared. Traveling in time to the 1960s, I am 23 years old, the man is out of prison and he visits all the relatives, including me, a newly married young woman. He was very kind ... I think he learned something in that prison ... maybe it was God that helped ... I like to think it was.
There have been so many times in my life that God has intervened and I knew at the time, that it was “different.” Some of us flow in a pattern of ups and downs and folks speak to me about, “why does it have to be this way?” All I can say is to pray and talk to God, about everything that comes to you, in your life.
I loved it one evening when a young friend called and wanted me to pray for her. She asked me to please mention her name. I have so many I pray for and do try very hard to mention names, however, an Episcopalian priest told our prayer group, one day when asked the question, “How can we possibly pray for all these names daily?” His suggestion was to “Place our hands on our prayer sheet as we prayed.” I hold one of my books to my heart area because I have so many ... and I know that God knows whom I am praying for before I even ask. Sometimes, I think I missed my calling, “did not hear it,” I assume, to be a nun in perpetual prayer. However, I do pray any time I have the nudge from God, and I love it when that “nudge” comes upon me.
Receiving Bible verses, devotions, and prayers on my cell phone each day is truly amazing, especially, lately how the “words” are “right on.” Do you know what that means to me? “God is truly listening and answering my prayers!”
One particular prayer weighed heavy on me, really not a terribly serious request, however, one that was really concerning me and there was really nothing I could do about it. In a few days, the answer arrived. There is so much joy in my heart and soul, because of this answered prayer and the others that came with that answer.
I can truthfully say that I know God answers our prayers, maybe not immediately. Sometimes, something I will write on a Facebook page will bring me a new friend. These pages are normally animal-connected or prayer groups and I just feel that God is calling me and when He calls, I do try to listen. I write prayers that come to my mind.
So this coming week, please take time to spend some time alone with our Father and have a heart-to-heart, soul-searching “talk” with Him. The most important aspect of that lovely time you spend with our Father: You will know He heard you.
Never give up praying for all animals, wild and domestic; all animal shelters; all wild animal sanctuaries, like Black Pine, here in Indiana; all our humane societies and the love and care they give; all animals and people who are held in bondage, in some way; all governments all over the world to stop the madness; and pray we can get back to some kind of loving, caring, checking on neighbors; speaking to those we do not know. Oh my, the list goes on and on. We have so much love and kindness to spread. Let’s get going and get-er done!
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
