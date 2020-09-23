“The true object of all human life is play.”
— G.K. Chesterton
My question to everyone is: “What do you play, and when was the last time you played?”
Oxford Dictionary defines play as: “to engage in activity for enjoyment and recreation rather than a serious or practical purpose.” I play golf, I play tennis, and I play the guitar but you wouldn’t want to hear me.
Play is a fundamental human behavior.
This quote, “The true object of all human life is play,” by G.K. Chesterton makes me smile! Do you play cards, chess or checkers? Do you play corn hole, darts or horse shoes? Do you play the piano, the banjo or the harmonica? Just thinking about these things makes me smile.
Little kids play house. My granddaughter, who is now a senior in high school, used to play waitress at our house when she was young with toy dishes and play food by taking our lunch order. Those are great memories!
We all have work and other responsibilities that have to be met. They can take up most of the hours of our day and can consume us with worry. To lighten our load, each of us should make time to play. Play is a challenge that can stimulate the mind! It will make you smile and refresh you so that you can go back to work with a different attitude.
Play can be a solitary thing like doing a puzzle, playing the piano or just shooting baskets in the hoop in your driveway. Play can be with others like disc golf, badminton or pickleball.
Watching others play like the NBA or major league baseball doesn’t have the same positive effect as engaging in play yourself. It can pass the time, but it is not as fulfilling as playing yourself!
The key to play is this — no matter what your age, you should try something new.
When I was a professor at Trine University, a few of the students in my class showed me the traditional Japanese toy, Kendama. This wooden ball, stick and string toy is unique and challenging. It stimulates me because, once I learn one trick, I am inspired to learn another.
We have a little keyboard that we let the grandchildren play with when they visit. The other day I took it out and played some classics like “Doe a deer, a female deer” and a simple version of “Amazing Grace.” It was a lot of fun, and now I am trying to play other songs that make me smile!
I am sure that each of you has a lot of things that you have to do today. Do yourself a favor and save some time for play!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.