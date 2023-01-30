Remind me again exactly why we're looking to push even more public money into private schools?
It's January, which means our Indiana General Assembly is working hard to continue our transition to a Deep South state in economics, culture and national embarrassment.
This year, lawmakers are considering pushing even more money into so-called "school choice."
Proponents will sell you a tale of parents using vouchers to escape failing inner-city schools systems so those poor, downtrodden students can get a better education. That's why the state allows vouchers up to a household income level of $154,000 after all — those poor, unfortunate families earning triple the state median household income need that subsidy!
The reality is the state already diverts $241 million per year so that families representing only about 10% of the student population can send their kids to a different public school district and/or subsidize them sending their kids to a private charter or parochial school at your expense.
This year's revival of even more school choice reminded me of the conversation I had last summer with former Republican Senate District 14 candidate Ron Turpin.
Turpin had reached out to me about sitting down to chat, having read some of my past columns on local government and financial topics and finding them interesting. He wanted to get lunch and talk shop about stuff like taxes and redevelopment, which is my nerdy government wheelhouse.
We met at a Mexican place near my house in Fort Wayne and had a good long conversation on a variety of topics. Turpin was a guy with a history serving on a school board, had a day-job in high-level corporate finance and serves on local Fort Wayne nonprofit boards. He was a classic conservative type, the kind of guy you want in the room on the Senate Appropriations committee working on the budget.
(As I left our lunch that day, I was absolutely certain he was going to lose the election that November in DeKalb and rural Allen counties because he was thoughtful and qualified, which meant he was 100% guaranteed to fall to the guy cocking an AR-15 and making dubious claims about being under attack by woke liberals and RINOs, with the message I guess being you should be ready to shoot those people. And, sure enough, Turpin lost the Republican primary in 2022 by about 1,450 votes.)
Anyhow, school choice was one of the topics that came up and where we had some disagreement and an exchange.
He was not just a proponent of vouchers but had also been a user of them, sending a kid to a private school, I think it was Concordia Lutheran. He gave the typical pro-school-choice argument — this was a kid who wasn't meshing well in the public school setting so they were able to transition to a better fit and it worked out.
That's all fine and good, but what about the financial implications to the local public school that got abandoned?
"Well, the money follows the child," they'll say. "Your tax dollars would go to about $6,000 in tuition support if that student attends public school, so it makes no difference if that money with them as a voucher to a different school."
Ah, but it does! It looks like a zero-sum game but it's not.
When a student vouchers out of their geographic public school, that school loses the tuition support it would have received for that student. Indiana's school funding formula is unnecessarily complex to determine per-student stipend to schools, but in general schools get around $6,000 per kid.
What ends up happening is that as you lose more and more students, the funding that is going with them saps the resources that are being used to serve everyone else.
If seven students leave and take their $6,000 to the local parochial school, congrats, you've just lost the annual salary for one teacher. Considering that class sizes are more than a 7:1 student-to-teacher ratio, you get the same thing that happens whenever your company downsizes and just spreads the work to all the remaining staff members with no additional compensation — an overburdened staff incapable of providing the same level and quality of service as before.
And, since funding for teachers and classroom activities comes 100% from that state tuition support doled out from Indy — property taxes only fund operations, transportation, technology and debt nowadays — there's absolutely no way a public school can compensate for that lost voucher revenue.
(Well, technically they can pass an operating referendum and implement a supplemental property tax rate, a process school are forced into because of Indiana's iron fist on the school purse strings. A handful of small northeast Indiana school districts have been forced into that proposition in recent years simply in order to continue existing.)
Schools that lose students to vouchers dwindle and all students suffer because of it, while in-flow districts like your Northwest Allen County Schools benefit because they can give more bang because they get more buck.
None of that even touches on the less-stringent academic and regulatory standards some non-public schools enjoy face, nor the fact that public tax dollars can flow into church-run parochial schools that can legally discriminate while citing doctrine in what is, in my eyes, an utterly egregious violation of the concept of separation of church and state.
Regardless of the social and political philosophy that can be argued, the bottom line is the financial math on "school choice" gets an F.
To see Indiana lawmakers continue to try to funnel even more public money into a system that serves only 1-in-10 students or less and that, in doing so, negatively impacts the schools serving the other 9-in-10, is beyond comprehension. It serves an extreme minority at the cost to the overwhelming majority.
The state already has lousy and worsening educational attainment as it is, and yet the supermajority continues to further undermine the financial structure, leaving public schools paddling upstream into the rapids.
You want to choose against tax-funded public school? I'm cool with you making that choice.
But you don't get to detract from my kid's public education in order to do so.
Or, at least, you shouldn't be able to, but this is backwards Indiana, after all.
