Maria, 4, and Teresa, 2, were at their grandparents’ house when they found an old TV remote control; they were delighted when they were told it could be a toy. A little while later their grandmother heard a cry, “Oh no, the TV broke!” Alarmed, she went to the other room where the girls were playing and found that the big open picture book that they had stood up — their TV — had tumbled to the floor! — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria and Teresa) of rural Wawaka
Lizzy, 7, of Chicago was on FaceTime with her grandparents. It was in the evening and pretty soon, David and Deb could hear Lizzy’s parents in the background calling, saying it was time for baths and asking, “Who wants to go first?” Lizzy’s younger brother James, 3, wanted to keep on playing while Lizzy wanted to keep on talking. Both protested loudly that they didn’t want to go have a bath. The discussion went on back and forth for a few minutes until Lizzy suddenly changed her response. “I want to go first!” she declared. Immediately, James shouted, “No, I want to go!” and he ran toward the bathroom. Lizzy leaned in close to the screen and whispered, “It works every time!” — Grandparents of a budding psychologist, David and Debra Hockley of Kendallville
During the same conversation, Deb told Lizzy that she was making fettucine alfredo for dinner. Lizzy asked, “What is that? It sounds fancy.” Deb described it as a fancy version of macaroni and cheese. Lizzy replied, “I thought so! It is fancy!”
Catherine was having lunch with Oliver, 2, because father Diego and Priscilla, 4, were helping relatives away from home. Oliver loves to talk and express his viewpoints, so Catherine asked him, “What is your favorite day of the week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday ...” He replied, “Mommy, I’m eating my chick peas. I can’t say anything.” — Catherine of Santiago, Chile
Lucretia, formerly of northeast Indiana, shared this zoom class story about Alessandra, 5.
Alessandra’s teacher: What words start with “w”?
Student: Water and why.
Teacher: Good job!
Alessandra: Wine!
Teacher: Ugh, yes, yes, it does.
Jaer Cardenas (father of Alessandra, on mute): I thought she’d say “Wahoo”!
When some of the other parents on the zoom call began chuckling, Alessandra added, “Like the bottle!” — Lucretia and Jaer Cardenas of Houston
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
