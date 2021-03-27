Contemplating the ending of the virus restrictions is, perhaps, more difficult than going into the shut-down. Last year the answers were definite: We will not have in-school learning, we will wear a mask, we have nowhere to go, we will sanitize or hands and houses, we will keep our doors locked, and Zoom will be as common as getting a glass of water.
I know not everyone followed all of those rules, but I did. I felt a bit like Rosy the Riveter heeding the rules to protect those around me and myself also. Now what?
I have found myself thinking a lot (a lot!) about the story, Rip Van Winkle, written by Washington Irving in 1819. (One year after Frankenstein, for your reference!) Rip, as I shall call him, was lured to an amphitheater by an old Dutchman in old clothes in the Catskill Mountains where he lived. They met up with others, played ninepin and drank of the drink the Dutchman carried with him. Rip was happy to get away from his mundane, henpecked life, but I am sure he didn’t expect to fall asleep from the drink for 20 years. But that he did. When he awoke, his gray beard was down to his knees. His beloved dog was no where to be seen. A walk down into the village was of great concern as shops had changed and his oldest friends had died. He went in search of his own house which needed great repair. His wife had died, and his children grown.
The literary world applaud the work by Irving even going so as to far to say it was the first short story to be published in the United States. I know what you might be thinking. What about Mark Twain? He did not publish his first book of stories until 1869.
Back to Irving, he was concerned about world around him, feeling things were so much better and calmer in years past. We all do that, of course. An interesting fact I found was that Irving had never been to the Catskills. What? All good writers must write when and where they know, but in truth, it didn’t hurt him any.
So, I ask of us, are we just waking up? And how do we wake up? What is still here and what is gone? This past year feels like forever, yet it feels like a day. My worry is that we have become attached to home and hearth. Oh, don’t get me wrong, that is lovely, and I am also in that group. But as the doors open, we must step out.
Come on … let’s take a look at our small towns … yours and mine. Of course, you know I am in love with mine, and I worry constantly about the vitality and health of our community. The thing is, it is in our hands and our pocketbooks. Literally. Our shops are opening slowly, quietly and hoping we will visit. The beauty of our small town is that the shops are run by the owners and they are the ones to greet you at the door with smiles (some hidden behind masks, yet the smiles are there). They have been waiting for us. I really admire our small businesses staying with their work as everything declined or shut down this year, but hey, they are here now.
I can’t mention them all by name, but you know what they are. Park your car. Ride your bike and stroll from shop to shop. You don’t have to spend a lot of money. A trinket here … a trinket there. A coffee here or there. A movie ticket or two. The thing is, it falls on our shoulders to be the caregivers of our towns. You know I preach this from the highest pedestal, but it feels as if there is more urgency here.
Everything is changed a little, but then again, not so much. We can do this. We can wake up, shake off the past year and finally say “hello” or share coffee or tea. If you are even a bit nervous about this, send me a note. I will meet you. Together we will find the heartbeat of our town. As for Rip, here is one of his last quotes written by Irving.
“His mind now misgave him; he began to doubt whether both he and the world around him were not bewitched. Surely this was his native village which he had left but the day before.”
(0) comments
