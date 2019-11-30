December is a busy time for all of us, but for those who apply pesticides and fertilizers, you also need to remember to keep your license up to date. There are several opportunities coming up in December for you to still get the credits you need for your licenses to remain in good standing:
• Dec. 5 — Elkhart County, Ag Hall on Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Elkhart, 7-9 p.m.; contact Steve Burbrink for RSVPs: (574) 533-0554 or jburbrink@purdue.edu; topics: Field Watch, Drift Watch, Bee Check, Pollinator Protection.
• Dec. 18 — LaGrange County, Extension Office, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; contact Steve Engleking for RSVPs: (260) 499-6334 or sengleking@purdue.edu; topics: Dicamba Update 2019, Driftwatch 2019, Fertilizer Application Regulations Update, and Understanding the Revised Worker Protection Standards.
• Dec. 19 — Noble County, Extension Office, 2090 North S.R. 9, Albion, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; contact Ann Kline for RSVPs: (260) 636-2111 or kline60@purdue.edu; topics: Manure Management, Treatment and Utilization, Soil and Manure Testing, Manure Handling Near Produce.
• Dec. 19 — Whitley County, 4-H Center, 680 Squawbuck Road, Columbia City, 6:30-8:30 p.m. contact John Woodmansee for RSVPs: (260) 244-7615 or jwoodman@purdue.edu; topics: Manure Management, Treatment and Utilization, Soil and Manure Testing, Manure Handling Near Produce.
• Dec. 19 — DeKalb/Steuben Counties, Town of Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6-8 p.m.; to RSVP contact Elysia Rodgers at (260_ 925-2562, eberry@purdue.edu or Crystal Van Pelt at (260) 668-1000, ext. 1400, cvanpelt@purdue.edu; topics: 2019 Weed Management Update, 2019 Driftwatch Update, Dicamba Resources Update.
If you want to do an online training, you can go to www.digitaleducation.purdue.edu/parp2019 to register.
If you have questions about your Applicator Credit status, you can visit https://www.inplants.oisc.purdue.edu/USAPlantsIN/Index.aspx and click on the “Pesticide License Search” tab on the lower left-hand side of the screen, or call your local Extension Office and they will be able to help.
