You're already part of a socialist system, whether you like it or not.
As a followup to last week's math about Medicare For All (to which I got some thoughtful responses, thank you), I stumbled across a post from my dad on Facebook.
It was a picture of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the caption of a Margaret Thatcher quote: "The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."
My dad is probably more libertarian than anything — strongly conservative on economics and government programming, but more of a "it's none of your business" on the types of social issues that Mike Pence likes to crusade over.
My response — as I like to needle my old man about political issues, even ones that I don't feel particularly strongly about just because I like the exercise of argument — was "I can't wait until you're on Medicare so I can complain about how much *I* pay for *your* health care."
His retort to that: "Excuse me, I've paid Medicare for YEARS."
Invitation to do more math accepted!
My dad was born in 1957, so I'm working on the assumption that he would have started earning an income starting at 18 in 1975.
Back then, Social Security and Medicare taxes were rolled into one rate, called FICA. Since 1991, they've been charged separately, although they both come out of your paycheck at the same time.
Since 1991, the Medicare rate you pay in payroll tax has been an unchanged 1.45%. (We all currently pay 6.2% for Social Security, just in case you didn't know that.)
Prior to that, the combo FICA rate was charged ranging from 5.85% in 1975 to 7.65% in 1990, the same rate that we essentially pay today.
For ease of calculations, let's just assume the Medicare rate has always been 1.45%, even though the total rate was lower back in earlier decades.
Now, prior to the 1991 switch, FICA taxes were also capped once you hit a certain income level. For example, in 1975, a person would be taxed up to their first $14,100 and then nothing afterward.
Starting off, if we take the 1.45% times the maximum income level — although I have no idea what his earnings were, we'll be generous and assume he capped out — from 1975-1985. In total, that would have meant a maximum Medicare tax of $4,170.20.
Starting in 1985 (right before my mom told him she was pregnant with me), my dad started his own business and became self-employed. That's relevant because the self-employed tax rate was higher, essentially because then you're paying both the worker and employer parts of the tax. So, moving up to 1993, the last year taxes were capped, we'll assume the rate of 2.9%.
A note here: the maximum earning cap in 1991, 1992 and 1993 was $125,000-$135,000, more than double the max cap in 1990. Again, I don't know how successful my dad's business was, but we were pretty firmly middle class growing up, so I don't believe it was rolling in hundreds of thousands. Still, I'll calculate those at the maximum.
Through 1993, that's another $17,988.7 paid in at max.
From 1994, the caps were taken off, so all income regardless of how high was taxed at 1.45%. I can't remember exactly when, but my dad's business tailed off in the early 2000s, and he went back to having a "normal" job, as in, employed by someone else.
Again, this raises a question of income, which I don't know. The median income for men working full time in Lake County, according to the Census, is $53,432. That's now; it likely would have been less in the '90s. But we'll be generous and give my dad an annual income of $53,000.
My dad retired early at age 59 — 2016 — so we'll stop the count there.
From that — 2.9% for seven years before the business shut down and 1.45% for another 14 years after at $53,000 income each year — gives another $21,518.
Add all those up and you get a grand total of $43,676.90.
Certainly, that's no chump change. But, in the grand scheme of things when it comes to modern-day health care costs, if you had to survive on $43,676.90 for health care for the rest of your life, you'd die early.
Medical care for seniors is the most expensive demographic group to cover, simply because they're older and the body breaks down.
The elderly are more likely to need reconstructive surgeries like hips or knee replacements. They're more likely to develop cancers that are difficult and expensive to fight. Like my grandma before she died, seniors are more likely to have hospital stays for things like pneumonia, which cost several thousand dollars for each admittance.
That's just part of the territory of driving around a 65-year-plus-old human vehicle.
My dad is currently in good condition and good health, so it's reasonable that he could live 10-30 years past the point he goes on Medicare.
The $43,676.90 he's paid in over his life — maybe more, maybe less but not significantly more or less in either direction probably — isn't going to pay for his care.
I'll be paying for it. My brother will pay for it. My wife will pay for it. Some day, my son Luke will pay for it. You'll help pay for it too.
Because, you simply can't escape the reality that Medicare is socialized medicine, paid for with "other people's money."
