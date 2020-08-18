Debi Pfaffenberger, director of the United Way of Noble County, is a COVID-19 survivor.
Asked for a few words about how it’s going, she responded “Respond, recover, reimagine.” Here is her story.
When did you get COVID-19?
My symptoms started July 22, although I didn’t realize that’s what it was. I wasn’t feeling great and had what I thought was a touch of food poisoning of some sort but later learned that was probably the beginning. We were supposed to be having a “staycation at Mimi-camp week” with our daughter and her family, so I really did not want to be sick! They were here on July 25 but left on July 28 as it was obvious being here wasn’t a good idea. (They tested negative — thank goodness.)
I’d lost my senses of taste and smell, so it was clear things weren’t OK.
I have absolutely no idea how I got it! Both my husband and I have been pretty careful. I have a couple of the conditions that can contribute to the overall impact of this illness: being 60, overweight and having high blood pressure. I took what I thought were adequate precautions.
Have you traveled outside Noble County this summer?
Yes. In June we flew to Minnesota to spend several days with our son and his family. As a precaution, we got tested when we returned and were both negative.
What was your initial reaction?
I was shocked. I didn’t get scared until I started to have the breathing issues. That was not fun! I never realized what hard work it was to breathe. I was exhausted.
I ended up at the emergency room with pneumonia. I had nearly all of the yuckier symptoms.
I’m generally pretty healthy. I don’t usually get sick. This was awful and I was down hard. My mom called every day because she was so worried. She said I sounded like a weak older woman.
How do you feel now?
I’m doing well! I tire a bit easier than “normal” but I’m thankful to be working again. I’m working remotely — which is a huge blessing. There’s so much going on right now for UWNC and being down for two weeks was not helpful!
Do you know other people who have had COVID-19?
My husband got it as well. He had super mild symptoms — like a minor cold or allergies. He took very good care of me. Other than that, I don’t think I know anyone else who has had the virus.
Any advice?
Don’t wait to get checked. If you even suspect you’re getting sick get checked. I was initially in a sort of denial, which certainly didn’t do me any good. Some really good testing options are free, so don’t put it off. The testing site at the Community Learning Center provides very prompt results. Drink water. Eat as you’re able — but don’t force it. REST. WATER. REST —repeat, repeat, repeat.
How is it going with the United Way of Noble County?
There is so much going on right now!
• Annual Kickoff & Day of Caring Aug. 29. This is a county-wide “food and fundamentals” collection/drive.
• Noble County Early Childhood & Education Coalition. UWNC is collaborating with the Community Foundation of Noble County, Economic Development Corporation and Brightpoint Head Start.
• We continue to partner with the Dekko Foundation and Community Foundation of Noble County to bring quality training to our community non-profit organization leadership. The most recent series was revamped to be a virtual presentation and has been very well received. Our team will continue to bring high quality, relevant training to the leaders of our non-profits. These amazing folks are critical to the success of our families and neighbors and serve in many “front line” jobs.
• Working with the Community Learning Center to bring quality educational opportunities to the community such as the Financial Stability session portion of the construction trades training
• Various COVID-19 collaborations and Noble New Way.
How is the UWNC funding situation?
The overall 2019-20 campaign has fallen very short. With so many people off work/furloughed, payroll deductions (which is how we receive most workplace donations) have been significantly impacted.
That said, we have been blessed.
UWNC has received wonderful funding support to mitigate pandemic concerns in the amount of $319,000. Funds can be requested online through uwnoble.org.
From these funds, UWNC has already provided support to local agencies in the amount of over $166,000, and we are currently in “phase 2” of the funding opportunities.
We’ve been offered another funding opportunity as a result of the pandemic. BOSCH will provide $30,000 toward our relief efforts.
What is the main goal right now?
Finding footing in this “new normal.” Our deepest desire is to meet our community’s needs in the safest most relevant manner possible — all while remaining socially distant, of course!
I hope we grab hold of the opportunity of this pandemic and focus on moving forward — together. It’s one of the things we do very well here in Noble County.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.