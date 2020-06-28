”Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” (John 14:1-4)
”And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” (Revelations 21:4)
We all endure sorrow, sometimes, in our lives, and without faith, it can be daunting!
They were sitting under the lovely maple tree with the breeze blowing ever so gently about them as they conversed. No one had any idea one would be in Heaven by the next day.
I saw her go on her way doing “her” thing. She looked poorly, but there was nothing anyone could have done to help her. Some people are determined in their way of “living their life.” They each waved good-bye as she drove away.
The evening was still very pleasant, but there lingered a heaviness, in the air, about the spot that had been such a lovely setting for a visit.
Suddenly thoughts of sorrow filled the surroundings but only God knew from whence they came.
Then, the next morning the call came; she had passed into Heaven.
During the COVID-19 pandemic is such a sad time to have a loved one ascend to Heaven. Social distancing is hard where many congregate to say “good-byes.”
So often the loved ones who are left behind just cannot say their “last” good-bye.
I felt the pain of the grieving mother losing a daughter still young with so much yet to do. All I could do was weep and pray.
As I prayed, certain things were happening in my life. There were trials yet to go through beyond just the loss of a daughter. This time, maybe, it was going to be more than the mother could possibly endure.
Many prayers were being said for the beloved daughter and her family and all those who loved her.
Then strange things began to happen, certain prayers were directly answered; a phone call came just as the mother was praying for direction; she was given the “answer.”
Grief can overcome us to the point where we think the tears will never stop flowing. I know the tears stopped flowing; I know God answered many prayers.
I also know a wild animal was saved because of God’s direction and two little girls were witnesses to God’s intervention; I know the love a neighbor shared in memory of the daughter; I know love was shared by so many ... I was there! I am that mother.
Out of tragedy, there is always a “goodness” that comes forth! The wild animal was a groundhog/woodchuck who had lost its way in town. It was afraid and I called animal control and a very nice officer came to help right away. The officer did a wonderful rescue and then was going to release it back into the wild.
I believe the folks that were watching the officer saw God in action that day and that was a blessing in itself, because of these sad times we are all enduring.
The pain remains. However, God has shown me, just in the last few days how much He loves me (all of us). The list of answers to prayers goes on.
On Tuesday I received an envelope with three different columns that I had written for this newspaper, mailed to me by someone who thought I would like to read them again. I pray every time I write my columns that “My words will help someone, even if it is only me.”
I sat down and read those columns yesterday afternoon, and yes, indeed, I needed to read what I had written because God was truly talking to me. That was another “direct answer.” God made sure it got to me in my time of sorrow, the very day it was needed. Praises be to God for the “listening spirit” that sent the columns to me!
Yes, I believe that the “former things are passed away,” there is no more pain or sorrow and God will wipe away our tears.
So, do not feel sorrow for me/us. God is in total control and He knows what we need before we ask ... truly He does. I just ask that you remember all mankind, all animals, all nature, and those who are unsaved that they will accept Jesus as their Savior. Please pray for our nation, our world, and ask God to direct you to do what you can to make this a more loving and caring world.
Please forgive those who hurt you. Love all people and take care of the gifts God has given to you by being that child of His that He made you to be.
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
