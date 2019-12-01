Q. We built a house several years ago and have bought a lot. Next year we are planning on building on it. Our plan is to use the same builder. He is a hands-on carpenter that we trust and have learned some of his short falls. Nothing bad simply one person can not be great at everything. We have hired a draftsman to do the drawings, understanding he is not an architect, we found a house plan we like. He is doing modifications of floor plan and producing working drawings. The last house there were some electrical details that were not planned well. In the large living room, we needed to have floor outlets and we wished we had put outlets in the exterior eves to plug in holiday lighting. How should we go about getting a better electrical design before construction? — Julie in Fremont
A. Yes, architects and electrical designers are not inexpensive, but the value is in the eye of the beholder.
Thinking out well all the mechanical design details is invaluable to a good design that will stand the test of time.
Misplaced outlets or outlets that aren’t there are difficult to add after the fact. Good placement of outlets is not a code issue — remember codes are just bare minimums of health and safety.
Find a good lighting designer in any of the major lighting stores and combine it with the solid experience you have, and the input of your electrician will go a long way.
Regarding outlet placement: Code requirements are intended to eliminate extension cord use. Code does require walls longer than two foot to have an outlet and spacing has a maximum of 12’ allowing a lamp to have a 6’ cord.
Some details to know: Doors and fireplaces are two examples of breaks in wall space, and outlets are required within 6’.
Windows do not break the wall space measurement, and if there is no wall space then a floor outlet is needed. Railings — like along stairways — are still considered a wall and also require a floor outlet.
