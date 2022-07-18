"All life is sacred."
If you've been around an abortion debate, you've probably heard that sentiment at one point or another.
It's an absolute statement, and I like those because few things in our world are absolute, so it's a great place to find hypocrisy. For example, the gun enthusiasts who will tell you the right to bear arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED, but then ask them and if they think convicted felons should be able to carry guns and they'll say no and it's like... OK, but you just said...
So, as lawmakers head back to Indianapolis next week for a special session where they will be presenting legislation to further restrict or completely ban abortion access in the state, I proffer this suggestion:
Ban the death penalty in Indiana, too.
The movement calls itself "pro-life." They're against the "murder" of the unborn.
So what about the government-sanctioned murder of the already born?
"What? Saving babies has nothing to do with the death penalty you stupid news jerk!"
Well, often the arguments made for elimination of abortion are religious arguments. Unsurprisingly, polls show that people who consider them very religious are much more anti-abortion than those who aren't seriously devout or the rising percentage of Americans who are not affiliated with any religion.
The argument against abortion is that it's morally wrong to terminate a fetus.
So then, would it not also be wrong to terminate a living, sentient adult? Many religious folks would argue against assisted suicide for the elderly/terminal patients, so they obviously see killing adults as wrong, too.
"Well, they're criminals! They did the crime, now they need to face the punishment! Babies are innocent!"
True, true. But the moral issue with capital punishment has always been, what if you execute someone who was actually, truly innocent? Sure, criminal trials are beyond a "reasonable doubt," but there are cases when juries get it wrong, more often in cases with racial disparities between the accused and the jury box.
Also, I'm no Biblical scholar, but isn't the Sixth Commandment "Thou shalt not kill?" Four words, pretty absolute. Not "Thou shalt not kill*" see footnote clarifying that criminals are an exception.
Sure, the Old Testament in Exodus dictates that those who murder should themselves be killed, but come the New Testament, that Jesus fellow had some very different ideas to preach about the concept of retribution.
Is this going to be one of those things like gay rights, where we go to the Old Testament when it's convenient for our current political justifications while ignoring the contradictory lessons from the New Testament about not judging people, acceptance and love?
"Ummm, well, yeah, but Jesus was talking about heavenly matters and not earthly realities! We can't let murders live!"
So then, you're recognizing there's a difference between considering practical earthly matters vs. spiritual ideals? Kind of like, oh, maybe a mother with an unintended pregnancy might?
"What, no! Murdering babies is always wrong. Executing criminals is OK because they're bad!"
Well, they're still God's creation, even perhaps so flawed, aren't they? Again, I'm no Biblical scholar but aren't there teachings about forgiveness, redemption and that the only one and true judge is the Creator?
"Yeah, but that's for like, little stuff, not murder."
So, wait, I'm confused, is life sacred or not? I mean, the Catholic Church is anti-abortion, but it's also anti-capital punishment, because, you know, lives are lives.
"Ummmm, shut up!"
Granted, the best and most compelling argument for eliminating the death penalty (a topic I've written about a few times in the past in this column) is that it's wasteful and ineffective — convicting someone to death costs the state multitudes more, even if they're only on death row for a few years, as compared to imprisoning that same person for the rest of their life.
In the amount of time that it takes, years at the shortest to literal decades at the longest, to go through the numerous state and federal appeals to confirm and clear the way for execution makes the cost significantly more.
And, in cases like that of Indiana death row inmate Michael Dean Overstreet, whose case I covered when I worked in Johnson County, there's no guarantee the execution even happens when 20 years into the case the judge determines he's not mentally competent to face the lethal injection needle.
The comments section on Facebook would make the moronic assertion that it wouldn't be so expensive if we didn't waste time with all that due process. Just drag the person straight from the courtroom and string them up from the trees in front of the courthouse in true authoritarian police state fashion, or, better yet, arm the jury so they can just shoot the condemned to death right there at the defense table.
But a reminder, we live in America, where the Constitution guarantees criminal legal protections and due process rights.
By the time that a person is actually cleared for execution, does anyone even remember why? There's absolutely no deterrent effect from capital punishment, no one who is committing the most heinous of crimes is rationally thinking, "You know, I really want to brutally murder and mutilate my family but if I do they might give me the death penalty so I'm not gonna do it."
Add to that the death penalty is effectively out in Indiana anyway — the state has executed just 20 inmates since the 1980s, hasn't conducted an execution since December 2009, and hasn't added a new inmate to death row in about nine years — and explain why exactly the state is keeping it around?
And, now that we're heading to Indianapolis to have a moral debate about the importance of life, why not just take care of this issue once and for all right now?
Because all life is sacred, right?
Or do you need to put an asterisk in there?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.