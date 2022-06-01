On May 21, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s last concert in this season’s Masterwork Series was entitled, “Alastair Presents: Paris Impressions.” The program traced many exciting innovations that took place in Paris, at the end of the 19th Century and the beginning of the 20th. Jean-Luc Baton (Aaron Nichols), a fictional conductor of the theater des Champs-Elysees, served as narrator. Alastair was to perform the role, but came down with COVID-19 at the last moment. David Lockington stepped in for Alastair and did an outstanding job.
Before the concert, Jack M. Champaigne, the sponsor of the Masterwork Series, was called on stage. His remarks were short but effective. He said that when he was growing up his older brother gave him the following advice: “You give to what you love.” Jack then turned and with his hand acknowledged the orchestra.
Early in my ministry, I attended a workshop about giving. The presenter made the remark that if you wanted to know a person’s priorities, check their checkbook. Today you would have to include all of a person’s financial statements to discover what one really felt was important. In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus says, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” The footnote to Matthew 6:19-21 in The New Interpreter’s Study Bible says, “The Heart’s commitment matters profoundly.” (NISB, p. 1757)
Many years ago, an Indiana United Methodist pastor is reported to have offered the following prayer, as he was about to place the morning offering on the altar. “Lord, in spite of all we say and do, here is what we really think of you.” When it comes to measuring one’s true support of a church, an organization, a cause or movement, what really counts are not one’s words but one’s actions.
When persons become members of a United Methodist Church, they make the commitment to support it with their prayers, presence, gifts, service and witness. Jack Champaigne supports the South Bend Symphony by being present when the Symphony performs, underwriting the Masterworks Series, serving on symphony’s board and committees, and sharing with others his love for the orchestra. He might very well also remember the symphony in his prayers.
In the musical, “Fiddler on the Roof ”, Tevye and his wife have the following discussion. Tevye: Do you love me?
Golde: Do I love you? With our daughters getting married and the trouble in the town, You’re upset. You want out. Go inside. Go lie down. Tevye: Golde, I’m asking you a question. Do you love me?
Golde: Do I love you? For twenty-five years I’ve washed your clothes, cooked your meals, cleaned your house, given you children, milked the cow. After twenty-five years, why talk about love right now? …
Golde: Do I love him? For twenty-five years, I’ve lived with him, fought with him, starved with him. For twenty-five years, my bed is his. If that’s not love what is?
Teve: Then you love me? Golde: I suppose I do. Tevye: And I suppose I love you, too.
Together: It doesn’t change a thing, but even so, after twenty-five years, it’s nice to know.
For twenty-five years Tevye and Golde supported the person they loved.
