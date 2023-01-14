Last week, I mentioned a recent study on how exercise helps to slow mental deterioration and decrease dementia. It looked at 78,000 adults age 40-79, with close to seven years of follow up. The results suggested that the best average step count was 9,826 steps and the minimal step count for benefit was 3,826 steps.
But taking more steps per day has also been associated with a progressively lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among older adults. The benefits appear to begin well below the widely promoted threshold of 10,000 steps per day, according to recent research published online in Circulation.
Among adults age 60 and older, those who took roughly 6,000 to 9,000 steps per day had a 40% to 50% lower risk of CVD, compared with peers logging just 2,000 steps per day.
As part of the Steps for Health Collaborative, researchers examined the dose-response relationship between steps per day and CVD in a meta-analysis of eight prospective studies involving 20,152 adults.
Adults age 60 years and older took an average of 4,323 steps per day, while younger adults walked a bit more averaging 6,911 daily steps.
During follow-up lasting an average of 6.2 years, a total of 1,523 CVD events were reported.
In the final adjusted model, for older adults, compared with those who got the fewest steps per day (averaging 1,811), the risk of CVD was 20% lower in those who got an average of 3,823 steps per day.
CVD risk was 38% lower in older adults who got an average of 5,520 steps per day and 49% lower in those who walked the most (an average of 9,259 steps per day).
Restricting the analysis to individuals without known CVD at baseline showed similar results.
Despite the inverse association of steps with CVD in older adults, there was no association in younger adults. The researchers caution, however, that CVD is a disease of aging, and the follow-up period in these studies may not have been long enough to capture CVD incidence in younger adults.
Stepping rate (pace or cadence) was not associated with CVD risk beyond that of total steps per day. However, only four of the eight studies reported data on stepping rate, so this finding should be viewed as preliminary.
The message from this study and numerous others is simple and clear. It is a good idea to move more and sit less. Being physically active, by getting in your steps, is an important part of keeping your heart healthy.
For adults who are currently inactive, it is generally wise to get in a few more steps per day and work your way up. It does not need to be drastic changes.
For adults starting at 3,000 steps a day, you can set a goal of 4,000, and then 5,000. Each improvement can lead to better heart health and may help to head off mental deterioration as well.
For those who are already active, keep it up and reap the benefits of your good behavior.
If you have a smartphone, there are apps that can help you keep track of your steps when you are carrying your phone or wearing your smart watch. However, you must remember to take the device with you when you walk to get an accurate step count.
Another choice might be to walk with a companion who has a smartphone or other device to count steps. This can be safely accomplished on trails that have been built in and between many communities.
You or a friend might also lay out a planned walking path and count your steps one time to establish a daily goal since you are likely to take about the same number of steps each time you walk the same path.
If you have access to a treadmill, you can establish how many steps per minute you take at a comfortable speed setting on the treadmill. Then, divide that number into the number of steps you want to achieve that day to help you decide how long to stay on the treadmill.
The new year is a great time to resolve to be more active and thereby, healthier. So, get up and move.
