One of the American craft brewing legends is retiring after 33 years in business. Carol Stoudt will cease operations of her Adamstown, Pennsylvania based Stoudts Brewing Company early this spring.
In 1987, Stoudt opened her brewery by adding a 30-barrel brewhouse, restaurant and beer garden in an existing antiques mall. Later, an on-premise bakery and cheesemaker would be included within the operations.
With the opening of her brewery, Stoudt became the first US female brewmaster since the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. At that time, there were around 200 breweries nationwide. Today, there’s more than 350 in Pennsylvania. Her business thrived both locally and around eastern and central Pennsylvania.
In a Feb. 3 press release, Stoudt stated, “This was a difficult decision to make, but we’re not moving enough volume to justify the expense of keeping the brewery open. However, we’re not closing the doors to any business opportunities that could help she Stoudts brand live on.”
The Brewers Association estimates that Stoudt produced 2,400 barrels (74,400 gallons) of beer in 2018 (the most recent totals available). Stoudts Brewing gained regional and national distribution partners through the 1990s and into the early 2000s, however, never grew to a major level like other breweries that started about the same time like nearby Victory Brewing in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, opened in 1996 now with over 500,000 barrels of annual brewing capacity.
Stoudts beers were remarkable for their clean, crisp flavors. Known for adhering to the Reinheitsgebot (or German brewing purity law of 1516), her German-Style Pils, Golden Helles Lager, Scarlet Lady ESB and American Pale Ale are as good as the world-class beers from those regions with a fresher taste and feel being American made.
The remainder of Stoudts businesses will continue to operate, including the antiques mall, restaurant and pub, bakery, cheese-making and catering/banquet facility. Production at the brewery has been scaled down as equipment is prepared for sale. Asked about the future, Carol says, “Stoudts is more than a brand or a location. We’ll just have to see what the future surprises us with.”
