STROH — A 2004 Fremont High School graduate and his wife have gone back to America’s roots, creating hand-made furniture from sustainably sourced wood.
Barrett and Laura Ludy operate Lost Art Revival from their home near Stroh. Ludy uses skills taught by his grandfather Elmer “Pat” Ludy. Laura handles design and communications.
Lost Art Revival is “dedicated to making furniture using traditional techniques: no screws, no nails, basically no power tools, using traditional joinery, glue and responsibly harvested wood,” said Ludy.
He gets his materials from his parents’ southern Michigan forest and also works with Wible Lumber in South Milford and Northwest Lumber in Indianapolis, both sustainable purveyors.
“I use fallen trees that I cut my own lumber from or source from saw mills who follow a similar practice,” said Ludy. “After all, my last name ‘Ludy’ is a derivation of the Swiss word for ‘sawyer.’”
His grandfather lived on a farm outside the town of Berne, which is known for its Swiss and German heritage.
Before returning to northeastern Indiana, Ludy was working as a chef and sommelier in Indianapolis.
The Ludys’ business specializes in custom pieces that fit dimensions provided by customers.
“Production is generally somewhat slow. Since I’m using only traditional techniques, it takes longer to fit everything together. But, I also want to make sure that anything I build can last for at least a couple centuries and you just can’t get that from a mass-produced piece of furniture,” Ludy said.
His new profession is a tribute to his grandfather and an example of being environmentally responsible in the 21st century.
“In a society where we deem most things disposable, having a piece of furniture that can survive several generations means several fewer mass produced pieces that will just break five years down the road,” Ludy said. “If I build something meant to last 200 years, it might take a part of one tree that I know was harvested sustainably. If you buy a piece from a store that’s only going to last five years, then you have to buy another, and another, and another. Over time, that’s a lot of trees used that were probably clear cut.”
A table he made from hard maple will not only last, but evolve. The maple is a light, almost white color. The accent in the center of the table is black walnut framed by strips of purple heart.
“I like to use that combination because over time, black walnut turns reddish purple and purple heart turns brown,” said Ludy.
The Ludys’ interest in durable furniture with a focus on using the earth’s natural resources wisely is echoed by others concerned about what the future may hold.
In an introspective report published April 30, 2017, Anne Helen Petersen, BuzzFeed Senior Culture Writer, suggests that inexpensive furniture built to last only several years reflects the more mobile culture of millennials. In it, she tells the story of an expensive couch from a trendy brand that was made in a similarly shoddy fashion to the cheap furniture she’d acquired prior to that.
“If the way we feel about furniture is, in fact, an extension of the way we feel about life, what does it say that so many millennials care more about the idea of something lasting rather than its actual capacity to do so, and the way it signals adulthood, rather than actually inhabits it?” Peterson ponders.
Peterson admits not all millennials are alike. The Ludys are an example of pragmatic, forward-thinking young Americans sharing their beliefs in a flourishing society that can live in balance with the natural environment.
