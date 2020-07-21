“If every man would hoe his row, the seeds of hate would never grow. The world would be a garden grand, and peace would bloom in every land.” — Dean Allen Mapes, Angola, son of Arthur Franklin Mapes, shared this from his father’s poem “He Moved the World”
Northeast Indiana was the home of Indiana’s poet laureate, Arthur Franklin Mapes.
The poem “Indiana” was adopted as the Indiana State Poem in 1963. In 1977, Arthur Mapes was designated Indiana State Poet Laureate.
Arthur and Ruth Mapes and their 10 children lived near Bixler Lake on the south side of Kendallville. The many happy hours Arthur Mapes spent enjoying the nature of Bixler Lake inspired much of his poetry.
Arthur Mapes died in 1986 at the age of 72, and Ruth died in 1989.
Recently while walking, Terry and I discovered something new, and I asked Mike Mapes, one of the sons of Arthur and Ruth Mapes, about it. Mike graduated from East Noble with my husband Terry and me in 1971. His wife, Diane, is also a 1971 East Noble graduate.
In 2016 Mike was a Torchbearer in his father’s memory in the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay. “Howard drove me in his 1978 Pontiac Trans Am,” Mike told me in an email. “It is an experience we will never forget.”
What Terry and I noticed on our walk was the Arthur Franklin Mapes plaque and vegetable garden. Mike explained: “The Noble County Historical Society erected the sign in my parents’ front yard in June, 1979. They lived at 1214 Brillhart Avenue at the time. It remained there until after my mother’s death in 1989; Dad had passed in 1986. Mom and Dad moved to Brillhart Avenue in 1971. Myself and Howard were the only two children to live there.
“We sold the house and the new owners did not want it in the yard. The City of Kendallville allowed us to have it moved to the Sherman Street entrance to the Bixler Lake nature area. We were pleased with the site because it is directly across from their former home on Brillhart Avenue, and Dad, as he says in the poem ‘Indiana,’ used to ‘roam those wooded hillsides.’ He spent many hours walking the trails of Bixler Lake and also the woods where South Side Elementary school now stands.
“By 2004 the sign was getting very weather beaten and the Historical Society replaced it with a new sign exactly like the original. My sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Jerry Frye, spearheaded the building of a raised flower bed around the sign. For many years they along with my other sisters Marlene (Darlene’s twin), Jean Frye, and our brother Howard and his wife Cheryl, purchased and planted flowers every year.
“With the passing of Jerry Frye and the declining health of my sister Darlene, Diane and I took over the planting several years ago. This year Diane and I were discussing getting flowers when she got the idea that because my dad always had a big vegetable garden, ‘Why don’t we plant vegetables this year instead and let people help themselves to fresh produce.’
“It seemed like an idea Dad would have loved. So, we planted tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. Sadly, deer like vegetables and have helped themselves to everything except the tomatoes, although there may be one pepper and one cucumber plant left. The tomatoes are doing well.
“To help people understand why we did it, our daughter Angela Mapes Turner made up the Memory Plaque explaining it along with a photo of her Grandpa Mapes. To give Mom the credit she deserves, several years ago we placed a bench next to the sign, and dedicated it to her and Dad’s memory.”
Kay Mapes Mason added, “Dad loved gardening and growing up, he planted a garden big enough so Mom could can vegetables that would feed a family of 12 all winter long. Mike and Diane Mapes planted the vegetables this year and I see that they get watered with the help from my sisters Jean and Darlene Frye ... I hope that people who need some will feel free to help themselves. Dad would have been so proud.”
Mike added that Laura Nowels (Darlene May Mapes Frye’s daughter) and her husband Doug came up with the idea of putting up the small sign that Angie made. “They felt that many people visiting the park had no idea of who Arthur Mapes was,” Mike said. “So it was a team effort.”
Arthur and Ruth Mapes had two sets of twins, Dean and Jean and Kay and May.
“Mom had them a year and a half apart,” Mike said. “Four kids in cloth diapers with a wringer washer and no dryer. She was a saint. After all that, she still had me and then Howard.
“Marlene and Darlene are known in the community by those first names but in the family we have always used their middle names of Kay and May. Also, my sisters Jean and May married cousins, each named Frye.”
The children in order are: James, died in 2001; Donald, died in 2007; Marilyn Mapes Barrett, Owensville, Indiana; Richard, Oceanside, California; Dean, Angola; Jean Mapes Frye, Kendallville; Marlene Kay Mapes Mason, Kendallville; Darlene May Mapes Frye, Kendallville; Michael, Auburn, and Howard Mapes, Kendallville.
A lifetime Kendallville resident, Arthur Mapes worked 33 years as a machinist at Flint and Walling.
Many of his poems appeared in national and international publications. A hardcover book with 128 of his poems was published a long time ago and copies are available in many libraries.
Angela Mapes Turner has a website devoted to her grandfather — ArthurMapes.com — with an archive of all his poems.
This year, only the tomatoes may escape the deer, but with or without produce, the site testifies to a caring family’s roots in Indiana, the state their father called “a garden.”
Indiana State Poem
Indiana Code: IC 1-2-5-1
The poem of Arthur Franklin Mapes, Kendallville, Indiana, the title and text of which are set forth in full as a part of this section, is hereby adopted as Indiana’s official poem.
INDIANA
God crowned her hills with beauty,
Gave her lakes and winding streams,
Then He edged them all with woodlands
As the setting for our dreams.
Lovely are her moonlit rivers,
Shadowed by the sycamores,
Where the fragrant winds of Summer
Play along the willowed shores.
I must roam those wooded hillsides,
I must heed the native call,
For a pagan voice within me
Seems to answer to it all.
I must walk where squirrels scamper
Down a rustic old rail fence,
Where a choir of birds is singing
In the woodland ... green and dense.
I must learn more of my homeland
For it’s paradise to me,
There’s no haven quite as peaceful,
There’s no place I’d rather be.
Indiana ... is a garden
Where the seeds of peace have grown,
Where each tree, and vine, and flower
Has a beauty ... all its own.
Lovely are the fields and meadows,
That reach out to hills that rise
Where the dreamy Wabash River
Wanders on ... through paradise.
