Q: We have lived in our new house six years now and have gotten along just fine. It is a house in a small subdivision and was built by a larger builder in Fort Wayne. When we start getting into springtime, the garage floor sweats and the basement starts to show signs of moisture around the bottom of the concrete walls. I had some one out, one of the basement dry companies, but there recommendation was tens of thousands of dollars. Is there something wrong and what can do to solve my problem without spending g a fortune? Norman
A: When the weather begins to change from winter to spring to summer, or fall to winter, things change around your house that are affected by temperatures or moisture conditions. In your case probability is the concrete is retaining the cold of the soils around it, and when the temperature goes up and the humidity rises, it will cause moisture to develop in multiple locations. In your case it shows up as moisture on your concrete floors and walls.
One thing is that the concrete in construction needs to be isolated from the organic soils of your ground. It is recommended that gravel that is well drained is a subsurface for any concrete floors or walls to help isolate it from the natural soils. This sometimes is not performed accurately during the construction process. Also, a vapor barrier is required for any space that is conditioned and sometimes it’s neglected in garage floors, and yes, this can be a future problem in isolating moisture from the ground conditions.
The remedy that was recommended by the basement dry company is a one project fix-all approach that involves cutting around the inside of the basement perimeter wall and installing drainage piping. In your case, I doubt that that is required.
My suggestion would be to make sure any surface water runs away from your house and make sure all gutter downspouts are flowing away from the foundation. This might be a good application for a dehumidifier. It’s normally a recommendation for about any home where you want to control moisture, including your basement. Also, a circulating fan can also help move air and help eliminate moisture buildup.
