Many of us have had anxious moments waiting for test results that will have a significant impact on our future. Whether they are tests we can study for, like those taken in school, or the ones we cannot study for, like waiting for biopsy results to find out whether or not we have cancer, waiting can be terrible.
So, multicancer early detection (MCED) tests may be a mixed blessing. It has been reported that they can screen for the possibility of up to 50 different cancers in people without any symptoms with one blood draw.
These tests are different from traditional liquid biopsies which are designed to identify actionable gene mutations to help in making treatment decisions of patients already diagnosed with cancer. Instead, MCED tests detect particles circulating in the blood that have been shed by tumors.
The idea is to detect cancer signals, which could indicate that an individual has cancer well before symptoms ever develop.
For some cancer types, particularly those commonly diagnosed at advanced stages or those without general population screening tests, MCED testing could have a significant impact.
In the MCED market, two tests already have breakthrough device designation by the Food and Drug Administration. They are Burning Rock’s OverC MCDBT granted on Jan. 3, 2023, and Grail’s Galleri granted in 2019. Galleri can be obtained with a prescription at a cost of about $1,000. I do not have as much information about Burning Rock’s test yet.
While patients are asking for these tests and primary care physicians are prescribing them, cancer specialists are grappling with how to manage the first patients whose tests tell them they may have cancer.
The tests are so new that most health systems have no internal guidelines for physicians, like when the tests should be prescribed, and whether a patient should undergo more testing or be referred to a specialist.
There are currently at least 17 clinical trials underway to investigate the performance and clinical usefulness of MCED tests.
In one study, researchers reported that cancer signals were detected in 1.4% (92) of 6,621 participants. Of the 92, 35 people were diagnosed with 36 cancers: 19 were solid tumors (2 oropharyngeal, 5 breast, l liver, 1 intrahepatic bile duct, 2 colon/rectum, 2 prostate, 1 lung, 1 pancreas, 1 small intestine, 1 uterus, 1 ovary and 1 bone) and 17 hematologic cancers (1 plasma cell myeloma/disorders, 2 lymphoid leukemia, 2 Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, and 12 lymphoma).
Almost half of newly diagnosed cases were cancers in stage 1 or 2. Of stage 1 cancers, three were solid tumors and four were hematologic cancers. Of stage 2 cancers, three were solid tumors and four were hematologic cancers. All other cancers were in stage 3 and 4 or were listed as recurrent or no stage.
Of all the diagnosed cancers, only breast, colon/rectum, prostate, and lung have established screening protocols.
The question remains whether having an early detection test affects the course of the disease or the death rate. Clinicians will need to figure out how the tests might benefit patients, and how to discuss the results with them.
The tests are being marketed to primary care providers already even though a lot of questions remain about MCEDs.
If the blood test detects it, is that going to save your life? That has not yet been proven.
In fact, one study saw 25 true positives and 33 false positives, which means that further evaluation revealed no cancer with money, time, and anxiety wasted chasing a disorder that was not there.
The blood samples are tested for the presence or absence of a cancer signal. The test result says yes or no. But a second result provides additional information around where that cancer signal could be coming from.
At this time, the test is not intended to replace standard of care screening. The ordering provider should also have a conversation with the patient about overall cancer risk, smoking, obesity-associated cancers, family history of cancer, and other preventative care measures.
While the test is supposed to give tissue-specific results, it is not perfect. Many times imaging and other evaluations are needed to locate the source of the cancer signal.
With the exception of a few health insurance companies that have committed to covering some of the cost for the test, Galleri is an out-of-pocket expense. So, monetary considerations will come into play for many people who might desire this sort of screening.
If you want to pursue this sort of testing, discuss it with your healthcare provider.
