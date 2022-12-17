Q: My husband and I are going to have our kitchen remodeled this spring and we have been talking to a contractor about it. He said that he buys his cabinets at a local big box store, and he works with a cabinet designer there. I had lots of confidence in his plan until we came to the kitchen sink. I wanted to use a large single bowl sink that I have seen in a home magazine. He suggested using a standard double bowl stainless sink with chrome fixtures. I know there are more options out there. Should I continue to look or look elsewhere? Meagan an avid chef
A: Simply by you describing yourself as an avid chef, suggests that you continue to explore other options. Have you talked to an architect or an interior designer? There are kitchen designers and certifications that are available through NAHB (National Association of Home Builders), NARI (National Association of Remodeling Industry) and the NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association). Look for these to show continued education on current design features and options.
Usually, to find a designer that regularly attends national trade shows and seminars on kitchen design trends, will be a wealth of knowledge for things to consider on your new kitchen. Yes, there are so many new features for sinks and faucets and most big box stores sell them, but unfortunately good design experts are rarely working there. Most of the time, at these stores, you’ll find an inexperienced cad kitchen cabinet designer.
Kitchens today are different than those of the past, with new options for storage and all types of cooking styles. Appliances are changing in leaps and bounds and fixtures like faucets and sinks are evolving regularly.
Large single bowl sinks are very popular today because dishwashers and disposals are commonplace and useful. Drying grates with interchangeable cutting boards and vegetable wash areas are very user-friendly. Keep in mind that some things can be fades of today and your kitchen should last for years, so do not go way out.
Kitchens and baths can be some of the most expensive areas to remodel in your home, so being conservative and on a budget is important. To answer your question, I suggest that you continue to look around until the right match fits your dreams.
