Q. Ten years ago, we had a house built by a local contractor and some things that were done I wasn’t really pleased about. Most items have been taken care of over the last several years but one thing that needs taken care of is at the end of our driveway. The drive is concrete all the way out almost to the road. The last 4’ of the driveway is Belgian Block that have come loose and shifted since installed. How can I replace this apron and have it last if the rest is concrete drive? — Raul in Kendallville
A. There would be several things to consider regarding your Belgian Block approach to the end of the driveway. It was done for the aesthetics because the concrete is about the most durable driveway there is.
A good base is critical to having a paver, cobblestone or Belgian block drive. The block and cobblestone are typically natural granite products; cobblestone for use of irregular blocks and Belgian usually is cut and shaped into a uniform size like brick or fired pavers.
In any case, you would want to have a tamped gravel base laid over undisturbed earth to start the base. Then have 4-6” of poured concrete slab laid and finished with a rough trowel or broom finish for the mortar base to adhere to.
It is common to run a block perimeter to help contain the field of Belgian block pavers. The blocks are generally 2” thick but can vary, so leveling must be done with about a 2” mortar bed. Use a mortar bed to then lay the blocks and be able to level and space the block properly. This whole base to finished block can be as much as 12-14” thick and is usually completed by a skilled mason. The blocks would need to be cut to fit around the perimeter and the outside line is straightened. If there is any shape to what you’re laying, there will definitely need to be some block cutting.
Sealing the project after it is all done will also help with the longevity. This will keep water from getting into the layers, so that it can’t freeze and cause them to come loose.
