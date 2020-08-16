The last Wednesday in July, I along with Diane and two of our grandsons visited the House on the Rock located near Spring Green, Wisconsin.
It is hard to adequately describe the House on the Rock. On a visit you will see a bizarre home built on top of a rock as well as 14 other rooms filled with an astounding array of collections. You will discover an exotic and eclectic creation of stuff, displays and galleries created or gathered by Alex Jordan, Jr. Many rooms contain automated musical instruments which Jordan and his staff created. It would take days to go through all the rooms if one took the time to look at each item.
Along the wall in the “Tribute to Nostalgia” room were a collection of Burma Shave signs which used to grace America’s highways and byways. One seemed to have special relevance for the concern for social distancing: Proper/Distance/To Him Was Bunk/Pull Him Out/Of Some Guys Trunk. Today considering social distancing as bunk might put one in the hospital with COVID-19.
At the inspiration point room, I found three sayings that offer advice which one might find useful today. “Courage requires the courage to let go of certainties.” (Eric Fromm) “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” (Aristotle) “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is every wasted.” (Aesop)
Last week’s column the Finnish concept of “sisu” emphasized the importance of courage to overcome obstacles and difficulties. Some would suggest that one of the reasons that Finland has such a low death rate from COVID-19 is their encouraging “sisu.”
For me the Aristotle quote was a reminder of the importance of taking responsibility for our lives. While we may not always be able to change our circumstances, we do have control over how we choose to respond. This is especially true with our attitudes. Some people would generally seem to have a positive attitude in the worst of times while others would generally seem to have negative attitudes in the best of times. There are those who find reasons to be happy while there are others who find reasons to be miserable.
The final quote is a reminder to be kind to each other even in the most difficult of circumstances. One way that we can bring happiness into our lives is doing acts of kindness to others. It takes the focus off us and places it on others.
In the third chapter of Exodus, Moses takes the time to investigate a burning bush. God has used the bush to catch Moses’ attention so that he can call him to lead the Hebrew people out of bondage in Egypt. God still uses burning bushes today. While they may take many different forms, they are intended to catch our attention so that God might use them to speak His word to us. However, there is little God can do if we fail first to notice them and second to respond.
I wonder how many hidden messages are to found from God as one visits the House on the Rock. There are many life lessons to be learned in the original home and the many different rooms. A whole book could be written about wisdom from the rock.
How is God speaking to you today? Where is He trying to catch your attention so that He might speak His word to you? Have you taken the time to draw aside to see what God has to say?
