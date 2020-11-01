”I weep with grief; my heart is heavy with sorrow; encourage and cheer me with your words.” (Psalm 119:28 Life Application Bible)
I am very weary, myself, lately of all the “political” mess; protesting; aggressiveness; not caring about others; being so selfish and self-centered; etc. that is going on in our world. Seems like I weep more and more for all living creations of God and I want it to stop, now!
That is asking way too much of God, I realize. These things just do not stop on their own accord. Then listening to those folks younger than I talk about their pain, sorrow and constant weeping about the times in which we are living, makes me pause, in concern for the grief they carry within their souls.
The older I become the more I realize the wasted years of not “listening” to our Father and often just doing my “own thing.” Oh, I thought I was a good Christian, but really, thinking back, I think, “I had no clue.”
Then, it seems, one day I just woke up and decided that maybe, I was in the “wrong lane of traffic.”
Just like the Pharisees, and how they treated people (especially how they treated Jesus), I have had encounters with “the religious” that I saw in a different light, because of the way they treated some that came to church. Other folks at church did not see the same and I wondered why. I had no idea why this happened to me, but it did. So many times, we fail as Christians to embrace those who come into our churches and we do not accept them. Jesus never did that. Just remember the woman at the well.
Thinking back to my youth, I remember my first encounter, with what I thought was God “talking” to me. I was 8 years old and had fallen asleep on my grandmother’s divan and she had not carried me to bed. The cuckoo clock struck 3 a.m. and I awakened and realized I had not said my prayers, so I said them.
Later, that year my mother and I moved from Illinois to Cleveland, Ohio, to live with my aunt and uncle, where I had another experience that changed my life. I was not raised in a very religious home and moved around a lot among family members. I received most of my “religious” upbringing when I went to a lovely girls’ boarding school at 12 years of age for six years.
My aunt had a Sacred Heart of Jesus Plaster of Paris plaque hanging on her wall in the bedroom between two beds. I would go into her room, when no one was watching me, kneel, fold my hands, and pray to Jesus. I will never forget that!
Fast-forwarding to the “now times,” I have a picture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, with a Novena on the back. Have had it for many years and not too long ago I decided to “say” the Novena. I am not Catholic.
Truly, my soul began to change. I began to “feel” what I must change in my life; to strive to bring joy to those I love and those I meet on the path I trod.
Not only has God reminded me of my childhood times, but He has also introduced me to Father Solanus Casey, Order of the Capuchins, and Father Joseph Girzone, priest and author of the “Joshua” series of books. Both are now in Heaven and they are still touching my life with such an awakening of how much God loves us and how we must change and turn away from all the “traits” that tarnish our souls.
We are “tarnished” by our actions and by our non-actions. We need to strive not to want so many material things; we need to strive to help all those we can, however, we can; we need to give up our foolish ways in life that are so unimportant and make life so much more fulfilling for all those we love and those we have yet to meet.
When I see all the “hate” in the world, my heart absolutely trembles with fear that people will just never learn that the color of our blood is the same, no matter our skin color, no matter our occupation; no matter if we sleep on the street or in a million-dollar home. We all are loved by God ... therefore we are all the same to Him, His children!
We all can be “awakened,” just as I was as a little girl, no matter our years in life; it is never too late to come back to God and talk to Him and feel the love that surrounds us, from Him. He is our Father, and we can go to Him at any age and ask forgiveness and to place upon our hearts, love for Him, and all His children.
May you find peace this coming week, may you feel the presence of the Holy Spirit comforting you, and may you talk to our Father and our Savior, Jesus.
God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
