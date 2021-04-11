KENDALLVILLE — A counter rally to a planned Ku Klux Klan gathering in Auburn garnered the most views on kpcnews.com and also had big social media reach this past week.
Opposition to racism, disappointment and charity mingled Saturday at a Day of Solidarity rally in downtown Auburn.
What the anti-racist gathering on the DeKalb County Courthouse sidewalks did not produce is any trouble.
People from as far as South Bend, Bloomington and Dayton, Ohio, gathered to respond to a Ku Klux Klan rally taking place at an undisclosed private location near Auburn.
The size of the Klan rally remained a mystery, while about 150-200 people assembled downtown at the rally organized by the newly formed Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition.
The story was viewed almost 10,000 times on the website and a Facebook post reached nearly 50,000 people.
Here are the Top 10 stories for the week of April 1-7:
1) Klan foes rally in Auburn — 9,666 pageviews
2) Motorcyclist stable after being hit by pickup — 1,696 pageviews (5,169 total)
3) Angola woman facing two felony meth dealing charges — 1,483 pageviews
4) No mask mandate for DeKalb County — 1,274 pageviews
5) Garrett woman dies after crash — 1,123 pageviews
6) Anti-racist rally planned in Auburn — 1,090 pageviews (4,292 total)
7) Mayor issues statement on Klan rally — 926 pageviews (1,650 total)
8) Pursuit leads to drug charges — 831 pageviews
9) Klan group plans gathering in Auburn — 807 pageviews (12,362 total)
10) DeKalb County man admits killing wife — 765 pageviews (2,367 total)
On the KPC News Facebook page, the anti-Klan rally story, an update on mask requirements at Parkview facilities and police discussing a rise in high-speed pursuits were the top posts of the week:
April 3: Klan foes rally in Auburn — 47,334 people reached, 297 reactions, 94 shares, 552 comments
April 5: You’ll still need to pack a mask with you if you’re heading to a Parkview facility, as the health network is keeping its face covering requirement in place for all its buildings even as the state rolls back to a mask advisory on Tuesday — 5,529 people reached, 98 reactions, 12 shares, 34 comments
April 4: More often police are seeing people the gas instead of the brake when the red and blue lights come on, which creates a hazard for everyone on the roadway — 5,137 people reached, 18 reactions, seven shares, 48 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a meth arrest in Steuben County, plans for a new jail in DeKalb County and news about Noble County keeping up gathering restrictions through April were the top posts of the week:
April 5: (The Herald Republican) Judi Jo Proffitt, 45, was arrested for two felony meth dealing charges over the weekend and said she knew she’d probably be arrested after officers searched her purse — 1,148 people reached, 10 reactions, eight shares, three comments
April 6: (The Star) Commissioners reveal new plan for jail — 573 people reached, nine reactions, two shares, nine comments
April 7: (The News Sun) Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the county will continue to follow the guidelines on gathering sizes based on the state’s color-coded system for now — 2,811 people reached, 31 reactions, four shares, 13 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.