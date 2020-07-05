Today’s column falls smack between the birthday of our nation and my own anniversary of being a person.
I seem to be personally a lot happier than our country at this point. A poll this week said 83% of Americans are not proud of the state of the nation right now. Whew!
The last time we felt this unsettled came in my late teens, when people were marching in the streets — sometimes rioting — first for racial equality and later to protest an unpopular, misguided war.
We may have been just as bitterly divided then, but it didn’t stare us in the face around the clock. Who can imagine what the turbulent ’60s would have been like with 24-hour news channels and social media to help us scream at each other?
A few years later, I made my only stage appearance in the musical “1776,” a local production for America’s bicentennial. The show offered a reminder that our Founding Fathers did not exactly practice brotherly love at all times, either.
My talented wife, Betsy, played the second female lead as the wife of John Adams. I portrayed a little-known member of the Continental Congress. Befitting my lack of experience, I was given just one line in the show, but it was a memorable one. During a long-winded speech by John Adams, I rose to my feet and shouted in exasperation, “Will someone shut that man up?” (I would have fit right in with Washington today.)
Our “1776” show packed the DeKalb High School auditorium for three straight nights. Since community theater could not get any better than that, I retired. I didn’t want to take the chance that the next time around, someone might expect me to memorize two whole lines of dialogue.
Four decades passed, and the brilliant musical “Hamilton” arrived to demonstrate again that the founders of our nation quarreled more disagreeably than our history teachers told us.
In the five years since “Hamilton” stormed the stage, modern-day politics keep getting even nastier every year. Now, the dual pressures of a health crisis and death in the streets have pushed us to the bursting point.
I’ve always been proud of America for attempting the most difficult feat in human history. We’re taking the world’s most diverse population and bravely trying to run a democracy that is fair to everyone — all while trying to clean up the rest of the world’s messes, too.
When we stumble, I forgive us and grade us on the curve — compared to all the nations that are doing even worse or facing fewer challenges.
In spite of all the unrest around me, I arrive at this year’s birth milestone feeling personally content. My wife says I should feel guilty about not feeling bad.
Instead, I find myself amazed and sad that so many people — in my community, state and country — can be so angry all the time.
Some people in America have good reasons to be angry, because the system isn’t working for them. Their numbers multiplied this spring, when millions lost their jobs, temporarily or permanently. But people already were seething, long before we ever heard the word coronavirus.
Some angry Americans possess far more material wealth than me, but it doesn’t seem to help their mood.
I used to get frustrated about not having more, until I stepped back and realized — I may not have everything I want, but I’ve always had everything I need. So if I don’t need something, why do I even want it?
I’ve been blessed with a wonderful wife and family. I live in a classic American community. I can worship every Sunday in a church that fits perfectly with my concept of God. (If you see God differently, you have a variety of choices just down the street.)
Regardless of the people on my Facebook page shouting their dissatisfaction every day, and in spite of America’s imperfections, I still live in the greatest country in history.
As I start another year on this planet, halfway through one of humanity’s most difficult years, somehow I find myself at greater peace than I can remember. When I’m done counting my blessings, I need to work a little harder to help more of my neighbors feel the same way.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.