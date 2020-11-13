I love giving gifts; do you? I love making gifts! Homemade gifts to me say I cared enough to give of myself to you, using my time and talent!
This is beginning to be that time of year when we talk about possibly giving to God for next year and to those we love the most. Giving with the wrong attitude is just as bad as not giving at all! Have you known someone who gives reluctantly or with bitterness?
We can learn a lot about giving from 2 Corinthians Chapter 9.
2 Corinthians 9 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.
I have never farmed, but from what I studied, this was referring to farmers planting the seed. Many of you have farmed but for those of that have not, we can still comprehend. If a farmer took half of his seed and said, saving this for another season, I will not use it now, he has no hope of producing as much grain as a farmer who invested all of his seed. This second man is “all in,” so to speak. God needs us to be all in!
Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.
This reminds us that eacb of us should give. Give what your heart has decided to give. Your checkbook or debit card transactions will reveal what you care about. It may be your stomach. Your transactions may always be food purchases. You might be addicted to ordering online. Your account and your regular packages from Amazon Prime might reveal that of you!
Do not give because I as a pastor tell you to or you feel like you have to — like eating peas as a child when you didn’t want to. The instruction is clear here, give cheerfully. Give to God as he has given to you freely and cheerfully.
And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.
As it is written:
“They have freely scattered their gifts to the poor;
their righteousness endures forever.”
I know and believe that God takes the collective giving and uses it to more than we could imagine! Collectively we can achieve great things together. I love it when God has given to me so that I can give to those who also need it. I have also been on the receiving end of God’s giving. It is just amazing!
Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness. You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.
This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God
Our church is putting together a Blessing Box. We believe that we are blessed to be a blessing. We are standing behind these powerful words. In late November early December, we will begin filling a box for others to come to as they need. We know that we cannot do all kinds of things at this time, but we can always give what we can and how we can! Give money, give your talents, give your time, give!
I love how John Wesley said often, “Earn all you can, save all you can, and give all you can.” Giving from the heart is always appropriate. Give a meal. Give a conversation. Give from your heart!
