During a recent trip to our YMCA, I was asked about whether I would recommend taking growth hormone. The question came from a middle-aged guy who seemed to be looking for ways to fend off the ravages of time by every available means.
His question drew my attention to the 2019 Guidelines for Management of Growth Hormone Deficiency in Adults and Patients Transitioning from Pediatric to Adult Care issued by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and the American College of Endocrinology. It was the first update of these guidelines in 10 years.
Among other topics, the guidelines cover currently recommended diagnostic tests, human growth hormone (HGH) deficiency caused by reasons other than a pituitary tumor and long-term safety data.
Recombinant HGH replacement therapy first became commercially available in the U.S. in 1985, which has led to evidence of its beneficial effects in reversing many (but not all) of the metabolic abnormalities associated with adult HGH deficiency.
There is still some controversy in the U.S. regarding the appropriate use of HGH therapy in adults with HGH deficiency arising from the high cost of recombinant HGH therapy (about $18,000 to $30,000 a year), the need to administer daily injections, and concerns about potential bad side effects with long-term therapy.
Children or adults with a history of pituitary tumors who have had surgery and/or radiation make up the majority of patients who subsequently go on to develop adult growth hormone deficiency. However, over the past decade there has been growing awareness of other causes of adult HGH deficiency, such as traumatic brain injuries.
Concern has been raised regarding injuries caused by playing contact sports (such as ice hockey, boxing, football and others) or from combat in Iraq or Afghanistan, as well as non-traumatic injuries due to stroke (caused by bleed or blood vessel blockage) or infections of the nervous system.
An insulin tolerance test to stimulate HGH secretion is still the gold standard to establish a diagnosis of HGH deficiency. But, if it cannot be done for a given patient, a glucagon stimulation test or macimorelin stimulation test could be used.
During the past decade there has been increasing evidence of beneficial effects and long-term safety of HGH replacement. Because growth hormone can make things grow, researchers have been concerned that HGH might result in cancer and tumor regrowth. But that has not been found to be the case. There is even evidence of safety during pregnancy.
The guidelines warn that in the U.S., off-label distribution or marketing of HGH for the enhancement of athletic performance and to treat aging or aging-related conditions is illegal and punishable by imprisonment.
While I have been using the name “human growth hormone” here, it is also called somatotropin and is a very important hormone in adults who are fully grown. It affects metabolism, bone function, brain function, fat deposition and muscle development.
Adult patients who are untreated for HGH deficiency for many years are at high risk of developing obesity, diabetes, increased cardiovascular disease, and high cholesterol and dyslipidemia.
To get back to my friend’s question, whether you call it HGH or somatotropin, it is normal for HGH secretion to decrease over time as a part of aging. So, one of the major reasons to get these guidelines out was to send a strong message that growth hormone should not be used for anti-aging or to enhance sports performance.
However, for those who have a true deficiency, it is an important and safe (though expensive) treatment.
If you are concerned about HGH deficiency for any reason, you should discuss it with your health care provider to consider whether testing or referral might be appropriate.
If you are just concerned about aging, the same old recommendations apply: exercise, weight control, balanced diet, adequate rest, no tobacco or street drug use, limited or no alcohol.
A healthy sense of humor is also helpful.
