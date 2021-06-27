For almost two months we have used our front door sparingly. A pair of robins decided that a basket containing artificial flowers that hangs on the wall of our house, would make a good nest. If we would use the door the birds would leave the nest and let us know that they were none too happy. Presently, we think there are three baby robins in the nest.
For a period I was not letting our cat, Miles, out of the house, for fear he would find the nest and disrupt it. About a month ago I found bird eggs below a crab apple tree in our backyard. I did not want this to be repeated with eggs in the nest on our porch. After much protesting, I finally let Miles out. He was content with all of his options in our backyard and did not stray near the nest.
The robins at our doorstep reminded me of a passage from the Sermon on the Mount. “Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Mat. 6:25, 26)
The title for this musings is a takeoff of a song that was popular when I was growing up, “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.” The lyrics were written by Civilla D. Martin in 1905, using Matthew 10:29-31 as his inspiration. “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. And even the hairs of your head are all counted. So do not be afraid; you are of more value than many sparrows.”
On Friday, June 18, Ed and June Pullen celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with people from our church and the Plymouth community. As their family shared, we discovered how God the Father had had His eye on the couple during their long life times and how He has been there at all times. In his remarks, Ed said that it all came down to one word “Trust.” Friday evening was a testimony to the trust that Ed and June had for each other and to how they both put their trust in God each and every day.
On Saturday, June 19, Diane and I attended a memorial service for Rose M. Woodke. After the service the members of the church served a luncheon of Rose’s favorite foods. I have known Rose since she became a United Methodist pastor. We both attended the same church in retirement, where I remember her for her card ministry. The last several years had not been easy for Rose. She lost two sons, her husband and dealt with a serious medical condition. However, as her team leader from the State Police Emergency Team said, “She was a tough woman.” At the service we sang an old hymn that she had requested, “Surely Goodness and Mercy.” In the third verse we find: “When I walk thru the dark lonesome valley, My Savior will walk with me there; And safely His great hand will lead me To the mansions he’s gone to prepare Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days, all the days of my life; Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days, all the days of my life.” Rose knew that her Father in heaven has His eye on the sparrow and was ever watching her.
Just as our Father in heaven is watching out for the family of robins on my porch, I know that He is watching out for me and for you. Daily, He is making His presence known, to remind all of us of His eternal care and concern.
