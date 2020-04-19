”Do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4)
”As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace: whoever speaks, as one who speaks oracles of God; whoever serves, as one who serves by the strength that God supplies — in order that in everything God may be glorified through Jesus Christ. To him belong glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.” (1 Peter 4:10-11)
”And then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send?’ ‘And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’” (Isaiah 6:8)
This is a true story about young and old people I know. They have such a beautiful souls.
One is a rock that God has blessed so many, many times. He tries very hard to serve others who have less than he does. He is human as we all are, but he listens to God and that is what I am always writing about in my columns.
Another is a beautiful young woman who strives to give of herself by her cooking skills to feed those who need “a Love Meal.”
Another is an older man who gives of the little things in life, that mean so much ... that we do not often think of as being important. He will go out and upright blown over trash cans, of his neighbors; give information to new members of the community, etc. He even stopped once and saved a baby raccoon that had been run over by a car and was able to take care of him until a conservation officer came; the raccoon lived.
We all need to listen, and God will let us know how to serve Him.
We all have gifts that God has given to us and we need to meditate upon the thoughts that God places in our minds, on our hearts and those that flow and gracefully encompass our souls.
During this time of “sorrow” in our lives right now, it is really hard to reach out and help, because some may be afraid, some do not have the finances to help others, and some just do not know what to do. We just need to stay focused on “the interest of others.” One way of doing that is simply “Just pray for others.”
Look into your soul and ask God to show you “what gifts He has given unto you.” I have a friend who is making masks for the Army and other folks. She has a friend who is helping older men who have been some of the legends of the ‘50s country music world. Yes, they need help, not monetarily but help grocery shopping, cleaning their homes, just checking on them and making sure they are OK. What a blessing each receives from each other.
Yes, they are watching very carefully and obeying the “shelter-in-place” rules. Older folks need designated friends who can (with proper protection) do the shopping, get the meds, etc.
Listening to many folks talk about their lives fills me up to “the brim, of the cup of love, God bestows upon us.” Yes, we all have those good times and those absolutely horrible times.
Having so many more stories of the love that is overflowing during these times ... I could go on. Unfortunately, I have been told a few very sad, selfish and mean-spirited stories as well. Not wanting to dwell on those, I just feel the need to say: “Whom shall I send?” And I said, “Here I am. Send Me!” (Isaiah 6:8)
I pray that those words will be your answer when God calls you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.