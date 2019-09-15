For many years, international medical experts have been telling us that women do not commonly develop the same symptoms as men do when they experience heart attacks. So, we have been searching for the right questions to ask women such that their heart attacks are detected and treated as quickly and effectively as those of men.
However, a recent study from the United Kingdom suggests that women are more likely than men to have typical and classic symptoms of heart attacks (also called myocardial infarction or MI).
In fact, those symptoms are more predictive of MI in women than in men.
Incorrectly assuming that women with MI have different symptoms than men could lead to misdiagnosis, delayed treatment and less intensive treatment being offered.
While previous studies that reported sex differences in MI symptom presentation had large sample sizes, they are limited by the use of retrospective data collection from clinical records or patient registries of confirmed MI cases. Therefore, there was significant risk of selection bias in the collection of cases.
The new study looked prospectively at patient-reported symptoms in 1941, adults (1185 men, 756 women) with suspected heart problems called acute coronary syndrome (ACS) that were seen in the emergency department at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Chest pain was the presenting symptom in 91% of men and 92% of women. Pain with “typical nature descriptors” (dull, heavy, tight, pressure, ache, squeezing, crushing, or gripping), the presence of radiation of chest discomfort to other areas, and the presence of additional symptoms were all more common in women with suspected ACS.
Women with suspected ACS were also more likely than men to report palpitations (rapid or irregular heartbeat sensations) as a presenting symptom. Women were also more likely to report that their pain radiated to the left arm, the back, or to the neck or jaw, and to report associated nausea.
A total of 274 participants were diagnosed with an MI based on blood tests, including 90 women (11.9%) and 184 men (15.5%).
Chest pain remained the most common presenting symptom for women and men with MI (93% for each gender). Women with MI reported pain with more typical nature descriptions than did men (81% vs. 64%), and pain was classified overall as typical more commonly in women (77% vs. 59%).
Less typical symptoms, such as epigastric (stomach) pain, back pain, or pain that was burning, stabbing, or similar to that of indigestion, were more common in men than women (41% vs. 23%).
The researchers also found that while individual typical pain features had a similar likelihood for predicting MI in women and men, the accumulated effect of between one and four typical pain features predicted MI more strongly in women than in men even after adjusting for baseline characteristics, including age and other health problems.
The most important message here is that we (men and women) should all be aware of symptoms suggestive of a possible heart attack. These are persisting chest pain or pressure radiating to one or both arms or jaw, or unexplained shortness of breath, weakness, sudden sweating, or a serious heartbeat irregularity.
A heart tracing called an electrocardiogram (ECG) should be done promptly, with continual monitoring for heartbeat irregularity or other changes that might indicate impaired blood supply to the heart muscle.
If there is any concern about the possibility of a heart attack, do not hesitate to call 911 for emergency assistance. Ambulances have both ECG and rhythm and oxygen monitoring equipment to begin evaluation and treatment quickly with transport to a more extensive evaluation and treatment-capable facility.
