I really, really want self-driving vehicle technology to become available, affordable and widespread right now.
Any vehicle manufacturer who anticipates continuing to manufacture vehicles into the 21st century and beyond seems to be working on developing and testing self-driving tech.
Companies like Tesla have been working on this for years, but lots of others are working on it too, including tech companies that don't manufacture cars at all.
This appears to be the future of transportation.
While there are numerous avenues of concern with the fledgling technology — Will a computer make better decisions than a person? What happens if the technology goes on the fritz while on the road? How many truck drivers, delivery people, taxi cab drivers, etc. will be put out of work if self-driving tech becomes ubiquitous? — I'm ready to go all in on this technology.
Let's face it, most auto crashes are caused to some degree by driver error. People running red lights, failing to stop at stop signs, not paying attention and rear-ending people, driving too fast for the road conditions, etc. While a person has a greater ability to adapt in an instant to a changing situation, a person also has a greater ability to engage in behaviors that are reckless and unsafe.
For example: I drive up and down S.R. 3 between Fort Wayne and Kendallville every day. The speed limit is 60 mph. On my commute home on the average day, even if I'm going 70 mph, people are blowing past me regularly.
There are also some moral dilemmas, too, as I heard on an interesting episode of Radiolab titled "Driverless Dilemma" about how a computer would resolve potentially life-and-death situations. For example, if a pedestrian strolls out into the roadway and the only foreseeable options are to hit the pedestrian or swerve into a concrete wall to avoid them, what does it choose?
If you hit the pedestrian, you may seriously injure or kill them. But if you hit the wall at 40 mph, you may seriously injure or kill you. Does that calculation change if it's two pedestrians in the road? What about five? Do you really want to buy a vehicle that may choose an option that could foreseeably kill you, the driver?
Those are real conversations that ethicists need to have as part of the development process on these vehicles.
But pushing those deeper philosophical quandaries aside, I instead think of the many benefits that driverless cars could bring:
• You don't have to drive any more.
I hate driving. It's just a waste of time. As I mentioned, I commute about 30 minutes each way. That's an hour that I could be doing something, anything else. I could be sleeping, or playing games on my phone (without putting myself and others in danger like I do now when I'm playing games on my phone while driving anyway), eating breakfast/lunch/dinner, or even logging in on my laptop and doing some work while in transit.
If using a car was more like riding a train, I think that would be amazing. When my wife and I road-tripped to Colorado before, driving through western Kansas was like torture. With an automated car, we could have both been napping as we cruised through miles and miles of nothingness for hours.
• No more Sunday drivers. Nothing is more infuriating that being stuck on a two-lane road in a no-passing zone behind some geezer going 10 mph under the speed limit.
Or like when we had that snow earlier this year, I was stuck on Main Street behind people who were literally driving 10 mph. (Yeah, it was snowy but it wasn't that snowy, come on!). Your car would determine the proper safe speed and travel at it, as would everybody else's.
• Your driverless car could run errands for you. Here's a scenario that is a huge hassle — one of your vehicles needs to go to the shop for work. When you work in Kendallville and your wife works in Fort Wayne, coordinating drop offs at the mechanic is a chore.
But if you car can drive itself, you can go to work and then tell your car to go to the mechanic. When the work is done, you can pay via credit card by phone then tell your car to come back to work to pick you up.
Or curbside grocery pickups? Order your stuff from Walmart or Kroger or whatever and send your empty car to go get them. Kids need to be picked up from basketball practice? No problem! Tell the car to go to school and get them and bring them home. You don't need to be in the car to do that any more.
This technology need to advance quickly and become available right now. I am so sick of driving places that I can't wait for the day my car will do it for me.
If the trade off for that is a small percentage chance that my car may malfunction and kill me, I'm willing to pay that price to avoid the 100% chance of misery having to drive to and from work and everywhere else every day.
