My colleague Matt Getts was not fooled. I was.
A few days ago, Alvin Blake submitted a letter at kpcnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter. Most of our letters come to us this way.
The topic was foreign policy. It was only a few hundred words.
I did not recognize the name Alvin Blake, nor the phone number’s area code. He listed Kendallville as his city and used a P.O. Box for his address. So I emailed Alvin Blake and asked him for his street address. He replied “Elm Street.” I didn’t know Kendallville had an Elm Street, but I looked it up and we do.
The fact that most cities in the U.S. have an Elm Street didn’t cross my mind at the time.
Meanwhile, our executive editor, Steve Garbacz, emailed to tell me not to use Alvin Blake’s letter. KPC reporter Matt Getts had seen the letter and noticed the phone number and the use of a P.O. Box as his address. Matt did a google search and realized Alvin Blake was saying he was from a lot of different places.
His letter has been published in numerous newspapers. The exact same letter, word for word.
Unfortunately, I did not see Steve’s email before the letter was on the page. Steve had to redo Thursday’s Opinion page at the last minute.
Obviously, I felt bad. I wanted to talk with Alvin Blake, so I called him Thursday morning.
After identifying myself, I asked, “Where do you live?” He paused. I feared he might hang up. But he did not. His first answer was, “I can’t remember” (that was in reference to where he lives). I asked what his street address on Elm Street was and he said “24 Elm Street.”
As the conversation continued, I learned his profession is “writer,” specifically he is a screenwriter in Santa Monica, California. (Considering the time difference, there is a good chance I woke him up with my call.)
I learned he sent the letter to newspapers around the country with misinformation about his address because he knew newspapers wouldn’t print his letter unless he stated he was from the newspaper’s hometown.
I asked him if he has sent letters to newspapers on other topics. He said no. This appears to be his first foray into writing of this type.
I asked him to please never again submit a letter to the editor to a newspaper with an incorrect address.
If you want to read Alvin Blake’s thoughts on foreign policy google “Alvin Blake hypersonic missiles,” You will have at least 20 newspapers to choose from. But you will only need to read one of them.
Your news, your views
We welcome your letters!
In brief, our letters to the editor policy is:
• Letters should be from people living within our circulation area, people who formerly lived here or who live nearby and come to our communities for shopping, vacation, school, work, etc.
• In general, letters should be about 600 words, preferably less. Longer letters can be published, but online only.
• One letter per writer, per month.
We welcome letters written by people with strong local ties!
