KENDALLVILLE — A recent spate of new COVID-19 deaths in Noble County captured many reader views this past week as the virus outbreak in local nursing homes continues.
Two COVID-19 death stories were at the top of this past week’s most-read chart.
From April 25, when Noble County recorded its first death, 25,298 readers checked the daily update, which also included information about statewide cases continuing to rise.
Then on April 27, as Noble County added two more deaths and another LaGrange County resident died, another 6,812 views were loggedon that story.
This week’s Top 10 stories wasn’t all bad coronavirus news however, as a few “normal” stories made the list as well as a couple good news virus stories:
New COVID-19 cases keep rising across Indiana, Noble County records fifth death — 25,298 pageviews
Noble and LaGrange record new COVID-19 deaths as Indiana new cases remain high — 6,812 pageviews
Waterloo man in federal custody — 3,987 pageviews
Schermerhorn returns home after battle with COVID-19 — 3,102 pageviews
Waterloo man arrested on attempted murder charges — 3,041 pageviews
Man arrested in early-morning Ligonier hit-and-run — 1,954 pageviews
COVID-19 cases hit new one-day high — 1,395 pageviews
Two taken to hospital following crash — 1,316 pageviews
State announced major testing expansion — 1,271 pageviews
Courthouse to reopen Monday for appointments — 1,165 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, two stories had massive reach in northeast Indiana, several times more than an average post as readers helped circulate COVID-19 news:
April 25: For the second day in a row, Indiana set a record high of new cases. For the first time, the single-day total topped 700 new cases — 84,634 people reached, 658 reactions, 159 shares, 321 comments.
April 27: Nobe and LaGrange counties both recorded new COVID-19 deaths as the state as a whole is seeing a small surge in cases over the last five days compared to earlier in April — 41,930 people reached, 150 reactions, 38 shares, 80 comments.
April 25: (Shared from KPC Sports) A parking lot full of people welcomed home West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn Saturday afternoon — 12,600 people reached, 255 reactions, 57 shares, 10 comments.
On the individual newspaper pages, a story about plans to reopen Steuben County government buildings, an attempted murder arrest in DeKalb County and a motorcycle crash in Kendallville drew the most attention:
April 29: (The Herald Republican) You might have to wear a mask in the Steuben Community Center when it reopens. That and other changes when the doors to county reopen — 4,090 people reached, 38 reactions, 12 shares, five comments.
April 24: (The Star) Shooting suspect turns himself in Friday, victim in stable condition — 4,259 people reached, 102 reactions, 42 shares, 40 comments.
April 27: (The News Sun) Police and fire on scene of what appears to be a motorcycle injury north of the Richmond/Sheridan intersection in Kendallville. Nearby residents said they heard a loud boom and saw a guy try to get up after his ninja bike smacked a concrete building — 8,030 people reached, 284 reactions, 79 shares, 86 comments.
